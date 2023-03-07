Home News Honduras: Book Launch | “Private Cities – Laboratories for a New Manchester Capitalism” by Andreas Kemper | Bookstore Black Cracks | 09.03. 8 p.m
News

Honduras: Book Launch | “Private Cities – Laboratories for a New Manchester Capitalism” by Andreas Kemper | Bookstore Black Cracks | 09.03. 8 p.m

by admin
Honduras: Book Launch | “Private Cities – Laboratories for a New Manchester Capitalism” by Andreas Kemper | Bookstore Black Cracks | 09.03. 8 p.m





Book cover Private Cities

Andreas Kemper + Jutta Blume: Private Cities – Laboratories for a New Manchester Capitalism* The Example of Honduras*

on 03/09/2023 at 20:00
in the bookstore Black cracks
Gneisenaustr. 2a / im Mehringhof

Totalitarian-capitalist ideologies and networks have chosen one of the poorest and most authoritarian countries in Latin America to realize their version of a ›Brave New World‹: Honduras. Private cities are to be created here, ruled by companies with their own legislation, their own courts and private security bodies.

If it were up to entrepreneurs like Titus Gebel, democracy should not only be “replaced by the wallet” in Honduras. According to his own words, he would like to see such private cities in Germany during his lifetime. As early as 2009, immediately after the coup in Honduras, the course was set for the transfer of local state power to private companies in order to make the country an experimental field – especially for German investors. In Honduras, three such investor cities were agreed, which were granted extensive autonomy in legislation, jurisdiction and administration.

The law governing these private towns overrode state sovereignty, allowing expropriations of the local population and giving them the choice of submitting to their new masters and working for them or leaving their ancestral homes. The book “Private Cities – Laboratories for a New Manchester Capitalism” by *Andreas Kemper* takes a detailed look at these Manchester capitalist networks in Europe and the USA, but also reports on the massive protests in more and more Honduran communities, which are against their Fight against expropriation and expulsion.

See also  Lotus, here is the new platform for battery-powered sports cars

The government in office since 2022 has repealed the private city law. At least one private city company is suing before an international tribunal and is demanding billions in compensation.

*Jutta Blume* is an author. In her novel ‘The Activist’ (2019), Honduras becomes the setting for the story about an imaginary private city. At the same time, the construction of the first real private city “Prospera” on the island of Roatán in Honduras begins. On the north coast of Honduras there has long been opposition to the private towns, particularly by the Afro-indigenous Garífuna. In August of this year, Jutta Blume was on site with a delegation in Honduras and spoke to the people of Roatán, among other places. She reports on what has happened in Honduras since the change of government.

Further information:

CC BY-SA 4.0 book launch | “Private Cities – Laboratories for a New Manchester Capitalism” by Andreas Kemper | Bookstore Black Cracks | 09.03. 8 p.m by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

You may also like

floods increase risk of cholera, warns WHO

Severo Scoundrel will have restrictions to operate in...

Warning strikes in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia on...

Press review of Tuesday March 07, 2023: controversy...

Afinia responds about fees

China’s military spending to rise 7.2% this year...

How China controls its top students in Germany...

Uvira: demonstration this Tuesday of young people after...

What foods help delay aging?

A green oasis by the sea of ​​the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy