news/buchvorstellung-privatstaedte-labore-fuer-einen-neuen-manchesterkapitalismus-von-andreas-kemper-buchladen-schwarze-risse-09-03-20-uhr/” onclick=”javascript:window.open(this.dataset.href, ”, ‘menubar=no,toolbar=no,resizable=yes,scrollbars=yes,height=600,width=600’);return false;”>Facebook

news/buchvorstellung-privatstaedte-labore-fuer-einen-neuen-manchesterkapitalismus-von-andreas-kemper-buchladen-schwarze-risse-09-03-20-uhr/&via=npla_de” onclick=”javascript:window.open(this.dataset.href, ”, ‘menubar=no,toolbar=no,resizable=yes,scrollbars=yes,height=600,width=600’);return false;”>Twitter

Pinterest

news/buchvorstellung-privatstaedte-labore-fuer-einen-neuen-manchesterkapitalismus-von-andreas-kemper-buchladen-schwarze-risse-09-03-20-uhr/”>WhatsApp

news/buchvorstellung-privatstaedte-labore-fuer-einen-neuen-manchesterkapitalismus-von-andreas-kemper-buchladen-schwarze-risse-09-03-20-uhr/”>Email

Andreas Kemper + Jutta Blume: Private Cities – Laboratories for a New Manchester Capitalism* The Example of Honduras*

on 03/09/2023 at 20:00

in the bookstore Black cracks

Gneisenaustr. 2a / im Mehringhof

Totalitarian-capitalist ideologies and networks have chosen one of the poorest and most authoritarian countries in Latin America to realize their version of a ›Brave New World‹: Honduras. Private cities are to be created here, ruled by companies with their own legislation, their own courts and private security bodies.

If it were up to entrepreneurs like Titus Gebel, democracy should not only be “replaced by the wallet” in Honduras. According to his own words, he would like to see such private cities in Germany during his lifetime. As early as 2009, immediately after the coup in Honduras, the course was set for the transfer of local state power to private companies in order to make the country an experimental field – especially for German investors. In Honduras, three such investor cities were agreed, which were granted extensive autonomy in legislation, jurisdiction and administration.

The law governing these private towns overrode state sovereignty, allowing expropriations of the local population and giving them the choice of submitting to their new masters and working for them or leaving their ancestral homes. The book “Private Cities – Laboratories for a New Manchester Capitalism” by *Andreas Kemper* takes a detailed look at these Manchester capitalist networks in Europe and the USA, but also reports on the massive protests in more and more Honduran communities, which are against their Fight against expropriation and expulsion.

The government in office since 2022 has repealed the private city law. At least one private city company is suing before an international tribunal and is demanding billions in compensation.

*Jutta Blume* is an author. In her novel ‘The Activist’ (2019), Honduras becomes the setting for the story about an imaginary private city. At the same time, the construction of the first real private city “Prospera” on the island of Roatán in Honduras begins. On the north coast of Honduras there has long been opposition to the private towns, particularly by the Afro-indigenous Garífuna. In August of this year, Jutta Blume was on site with a delegation in Honduras and spoke to the people of Roatán, among other places. She reports on what has happened in Honduras since the change of government.

Further information:

book launch | “Private Cities – Laboratories for a New Manchester Capitalism” by Andreas Kemper | Bookstore Black Cracks | 09.03. 8 p.m by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.