Honduras extradites to the US heir to the Valle cartel

Honduras extradited this Friday to the United States a member of the Valle Valle Nueva Generación cartel accused of drug trafficking by a Virginia court, becoming the 38th citizen handed over since 2014 for that crime, military and police authorities reported.

Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) “already took Mario Rojel Urbina Miranda,” Armed Forces spokesman Captain José Coello told AFP.

Urbina, who had been captured in the community of La Entrada Copán, northwest of the country, on February 18, was transported amidst a strong security operation from the headquarters of the Cobras Special Forces, east of Tegucigalpa, to the Toncontín airport. (south).

DEA agents were waiting for him with a plane to take him to Virginia.

Police spokesman Edgardo Barahona indicated that Urbina “is the 38th Honduran to surrender to foreign governments […] and the fourth during this year 2023, because charges have been brought against him in a United States court.”

They are “two crimes related to drug trafficking and money laundering,” he added. “He is considered one of the heirs of the Valle Valle clan’s criminal operations because he had formed another structure called Valle Valle Nueva Generación, with which he carried out organized crime activities.”

More than fifty Hondurans have been extradited, captured, or voluntarily turned themselves in to the United States for drug trafficking since 2014, including about half a dozen from the Valle Valle cartel.

The case with the greatest impact was the extradition in April 2022 to New York of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, accused of sending some 500 tons of cocaine to the United States between 2004 and 2022.

His brother, former congressman Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2021 in the United States for the same crime.