On March 26, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Honduras Foreign Minister Reina in Beijing and signed the “Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Honduras announced on the afternoon of March 25 local time that the country cut off diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Subsequently, on March 26, Beijing time, the Chinese government announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with Honduras.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Honduras Foreign Minister Reina attended the ceremony for the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Prior to this, at 9:30 am on the 26th, Taiwan held a press conference to announce the severance of diplomatic relations with Honduras.

That brings the number of countries with which Taiwan has diplomatic ties further down to 13, and nine countries have severed ties with Taiwan’s Republic of China government since Tsai Ing-wen was elected.

