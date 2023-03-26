The Government of Honduras made official this Saturday the rupture of diplomatic relations with Taiwan, days after announcing the beginning of ties with the People’s Republic of China. Honduras pointed out that they recognize the existence of only one China and that they break ties with Taiwan, after more than 80 years of bilateral exchanges.

“The Secretary of State in the Offices of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, with instructions from the Presidency of the Republic, has communicated to Taiwan the decision to break diplomatic relations between the two,” said a statement published by the Honduran Foreign Ministry.

“The Government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes the existence of only one China in the world, and that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory,” the statement added.

This comes after the Honduran President, Xiomara Castro, announced on March 14 that the Central American country has begun to open diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.