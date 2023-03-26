Home News Honduras makes official the severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan
News

Honduras makes official the severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan

by admin
Honduras makes official the severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan

The Government of Honduras made official this Saturday the rupture of diplomatic relations with Taiwan, days after announcing the beginning of ties with the People’s Republic of China. Honduras pointed out that they recognize the existence of only one China and that they break ties with Taiwan, after more than 80 years of bilateral exchanges.

“The Secretary of State in the Offices of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, with instructions from the Presidency of the Republic, has communicated to Taiwan the decision to break diplomatic relations between the two,” said a statement published by the Honduran Foreign Ministry.

“The Government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes the existence of only one China in the world, and that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory,” the statement added.

This comes after the Honduran President, Xiomara Castro, announced on March 14 that the Central American country has begun to open diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

See also  The main leading cadres at the provincial and municipal levels have completed a special seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China-Western Network (Shaanxi News Network)

You may also like

Forex, euro and pound down against the dollar,...

Ituri: MONUSCO condemns armed attacks against civilians in...

Day of beautification of murals of the IED...

The Region focuses on the circular economy to...

From Monday, Bolt scooters will be on the...

Artificial intelligence good or bad?

The selection of experts for the PNRR continues

Boca stayed with the Argentine Cup after beating...

Operation in Apopa leaves the capture of 15...

Action by the local police leads to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy