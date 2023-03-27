© Reuters. Report: Hong Kong cryptocurrency companies receive interest from Chinese banks



Crypto firms settling in Hong Kong ahead of the new licensing regime for cryptocurrency exchanges expected in June may have found unexpected allies in the region: Chinese state-owned banks.

According to a March 27 report by Bloomberg, Chinese banks, including the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, the Bank of Communications Co. and the Bank of China Ltd., have started to offer banking services to cryptocurrency companies in Hong Kong or they would ask cryptocurrency companies questionsaccording to “people familiar with the matter”.

A source claims that a representative of the Chinese bank has even visited the main office of a cryptocurrency company to offer banking services. All this despite the ongoing crypto ban in China.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph