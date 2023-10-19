Hong Kong Delegation Aims to Contribute to “Belt and Road” Initiatives and Technological Development

Beijing, China – A 70-member delegation from Hong Kong is attending the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, where Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled eight actions to promote high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. The delegation, led by Li Jiachao, is determined to actively contribute to these initiatives and explore opportunities for technological development.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee expressed his ambition for Hong Kong to become an international innovation and technology hub. He emphasized the close relationship between technological development and the actions outlined by President Xi Jinping. Lee believes that there is unlimited potential for Hong Kong’s development in this aspect and pledged to work hard to harness these opportunities upon returning to Hong Kong. Members of the Hong Kong delegation share this sentiment and see numerous areas where Hong Kong can contribute.

Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Cai Guanshen, highlighted that Hong Kong can play a vital role in the areas of green economy and digital economy, among others. He also suggested that aligning conditions for foreign investment with those of Chinese private and central enterprises would attract more foreign investors. Cai called upon the Beijing government to further reduce taxes and ease restrictions on EU health standards to create a conducive investment environment.

Prominent member of the Hong Kong Executive Council, Liang Komei-yi, who has extensive experience in finance, expressed support for President Xi Jinping’s vision of building an open world economy. Liang lauded the removal of invisible hurdles and impediments, as it is conducive to facilitating trade and business.

During the Entrepreneurs Conference held within the Summit Forum, President Xi Jinping announced that a project cooperation agreement of US$97.2 billion was reached. This further emphasizes the significance of the “Belt and Road” initiatives and the commitment of entrepreneurs from various countries.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Ka-chiu addressed the conference and called upon entrepreneurs to establish a “Belt and Road Office” in Hong Kong. This office would serve as a platform to promote high-standard, sustainable, and high-quality development projects that benefit people’s livelihood. Lee emphasized Hong Kong’s pivotal role as a node in the construction of the “Belt and Road” and its ability to provide high-quality professional support in areas such as project financing, risk management, international law, dispute resolution, construction engineering, shipping logistics, and innovative technology.

Highlighting the growth potential, Lee cited the increase in regional headquarters established by “Belt and Road” co-building countries in Hong Kong, which has doubled from 83 to 168 between 2017 and 2022. Additionally, Hong Kong’s direct investment in the co-building countries rose by 70%, reaching US$120 billion in 2021. Furthermore, the total amount of cross-border trade settlement in RMB has nearly doubled, averaging 18% annual growth, from 3.9 trillion yuan to 9.3 trillion yuan.

The Hong Kong delegation remains optimistic about the contributions they can make to the “Belt and Road” initiatives and looks forward to further collaboration with international partners. As Hong Kong continues to strive for excellence in technology and innovation, it positions itself as a valuable partner in the development and success of the “Belt and Road” projects.