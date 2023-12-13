Hong Kong held a welcome ceremony for domestically produced passenger planes visiting Hong Kong Li Jiachao: fully reflects the country’s importance to Hong Kong – China News Service Video

Hong Kong Welcomes Visit of Chinese-Made Passenger Planes

In a historic moment for the aviation industry, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd.’s C919 large passenger aircraft and ARJ21 regional passenger aircraft made their first visit to Hong Kong on December 12. The visit, which marks the first time these domestically produced planes have graced the skies of Hong Kong, is seen as a significant milestone for the country’s aviation industry.

On December 13, the Hong Kong SAR government hosted a welcome ceremony for the two aircraft at Hong Kong International Airport. Chief Executive Lee Ka-chiu presided over the ceremony and delivered a speech, emphasizing the importance of the visit in showcasing Hong Kong’s role as an international aviation hub. Li Jiachao, who also spoke at the event, highlighted the significance of the visit as a testament to the country’s commitment to the development of Hong Kong’s aviation industry.

The visit of the C919 and ARJ21 planes to Hong Kong is not only a symbolic moment for the city but also a step forward in solidifying its position as a key player in the global aviation landscape. The event has been hailed as a sign of progress and opportunity for Hong Kong, with the potential to bring about new developments and advancements in the region’s aviation sector.

The six-day visit is expected to further strengthen ties between China and Hong Kong in the realm of aviation, creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth in the industry. As the C919 large passenger aircraft and ARJ21 regional passenger aircraft make their mark in Hong Kong, the future looks promising for the city’s aviation sector.

The event has captured the attention of aviation enthusiasts and industry professionals, who are optimistic about the potential impact of the visit on Hong Kong’s aviation landscape. With the support of the Chinese government and the unwavering commitment to progress, Hong Kong’s aviation industry is poised for a new era of growth and prosperity.

The visit of the domestically produced passenger planes to Hong Kong has been a momentous occasion, signifying the country’s dedication to the development of the region’s aviation industry. As the visit unfolds, it is expected to open new doors for Hong Kong and pave the way for a promising future in the world of aviation.

