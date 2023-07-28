Hong Kong Leader Li Jiachao Denied Participation in APEC Under U.S. Sanctions

Title: Hong Kong Leader Denied Participation in APEC under U.S. Sanctions

The “Washington Post” reported today that the United States has refused to allow Hong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in San Francisco in November. This decision was made due to the sanctions imposed on Li Jiachao by the U.S. in 2020. Li Jiachao was the head of the Hong Kong Security Bureau at the time of the sanctions.

China‘s foreign ministry has condemned the sanctions, calling them “illegal and unreasonable.” They demanded that the United States lift the sanctions immediately, describing them as a “bullying act that seriously violates the basic norms of international relations.” The ministry also urged the U.S. to “stop undermining APEC solidarity and cooperation.”

In response, Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the United States should correct its practices, lift the sanctions on Li Jiachao and other Hong Kong officials, and fulfill its responsibilities as the host of APEC. Mao further added that Chief Executive Li Jiachao should be invited to attend the meeting as usual.

The chief executive’s office in Hong Kong also expressed their disappointment with the U.S. decision. They urged the U.S. to fulfill its basic responsibilities as the host and invite the chief executive to attend the APEC meeting, emphasizing that the event does not belong to any specific country or economy.

The Washington Post reported that the Hong Kong government could send other representatives to attend the APEC meeting. However, a spokesperson for the White House declined to comment on the matter, stating that they look forward to the participation of all APEC member delegations according to U.S. laws and regulations.

The U.S. State Department previously announced that no decision had been made regarding Li Jiachao’s invitation to the APEC meeting. They stated that participation in APEC must comply with U.S. regulations, including sanctions.

The denial of Li Jiachao’s participation in APEC comes at a time when several senior U.S. government officials have been visiting China to resume dialogue. There has been speculation about a possible meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden at the APEC meeting in November.

It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the relationship between the U.S. and China, and whether it will further strain the already tense relations between the two countries.

[Associated Press, Deutsche Welle Chinese website]

