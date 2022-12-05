Home News Hong Kong media: Jiang Zemin’s body cremated in the morning Traffic control around 301 Hospital- Lianhe Zaobao
News

Hong Kong media: Jiang Zemin’s body cremated in the morning Traffic control around 301 Hospital- Lianhe Zaobao

by admin
Hong Kong media: Jiang Zemin’s body cremated in the morning Traffic control around 301 Hospital- Lianhe Zaobao
  1. Hong Kong media: Jiang Zemin’s body was cremated in the morning and the traffic control around the 301 Hospital Lianhe Zaobao
  2. Beijing implements traffic control tomorrow, Xi will escort Jiang Zemin’s body to Babaoshan Sin Chew Daily
  3. [Jiang Zemin passed away]Hong Kong media: Xi Jinping and other leaders sent Jiang Zemin to cremation this morning | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. ◤Jiang Zemin’s death◢ Jiang Zemin’s body cremated in Babaoshan China Press
  5. [Jiang Zemin’s death]Beijing will implement traffic control or “give way” Jiang Zemin’s Babaoshan cremation | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Yang Wei: The key Politburo meeting did not uphold Xi Jinping | Re-election | Sixth Plenary Session | Resolutions

You may also like

[Information Times]Is the “New Crown Drug Stocking List”...

Italy France, the bilateral meeting. Salvini on nuclear...

The pediatrician to parents: “Stop being alarmed, the...

A boulder falls on the road and blocks...

New Space Journey｜Shenzhou 14 Astronaut Crew Arrived Safely...

Robbery in Ponte nelle Alpi, the other minor...

Changes to the Pnrr, not only Italy: the...

Wang Weizhong presided over a video conference on...

The first snow falls in Canavese, between poetry...

Elly Schlein abolishes the stage and runs for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy