Hong Kong Motors Northward: A Key Step towards Integration in the Greater Bay Area

Hong Kong Motors Northward Program Takes Off, Bringing Greater Integration to the Bay Area

On July 1, a Hong Kong motor vehicle with the license plate number LL7999 made history by successfully entering Zhuhai through the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. This marked the official implementation of the “Hong Kong Vehicle Northward” policy, allowing Hong Kong cars to drive into mainland China.

The seamless connection between Hong Kong and mainland China will now be even closer, and the integration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has taken another significant step forward. This move is seen as a crucial development in strengthening the ties between the two regions.

To drive into Guangdong, Hong Kong motor vehicle owners must first make an appointment for customs clearance in Hong Kong. The first batch of qualified Hong Kong motor vehicle owners can then enjoy the convenience of traveling in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. As of June 29, about 440 applicants have completed all the necessary procedures and have been issued relevant permits. Out of these, 130 applicants chose to make an appointment on July 1.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong and Zhuhai ports have made extensive preparations for the opening of “Hong Kong cars going north.” Measures to improve the efficiency of port vehicle traffic have been implemented, such as optimizing the handling of driver and vehicle records, upgrading the “one-stop” inspection system, and enhancing vehicle inspections and guidance. These efforts have resulted in nearly 30% increased efficiency.

Zhuhai has also made progress in manually entering Hong Kong and Macau license plate information in its jurisdiction’s manual toll lanes on expressways. The city is actively implementing the upgrade and transformation of automatic identification equipment. The Road Network Testing Center of the Ministry of Communications is also working on an Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) issuance plan.

The first car owner to drive a Hong Kong single-license car into Zhuhai, Li Boxin, expressed his excitement about the future convenience of travel between Hong Kong and the mainland. As a young real estate developer in Hong Kong, he is eager to integrate into the larger market in the mainland. He plans to stay in Zhuhai for a few days to familiarize himself with the environment and explore business opportunities.

Mr. Gong, another Hong Kong motor vehicle owner, who drove into Zhuhai, also shared his enthusiasm. Engaged in the IT industry in Hong Kong, he welcomed the free communication between the two places and hopes to seek more development opportunities in the mainland.

The implementation of favorable policies promoting integration in the Bay Area has had a significant impact on various industries. Ye Jianjun, chairman of Zhuhai Yehan Media, cited the film and television industry as an example. With Hong Kong’s abundance of talented film and television media professionals, the implementation of the “Che Bei Shang” policy encourages talent flow and boosts the industry’s development across the three regions.

The implementation of the “Hong Kong Vehicle Northward” policy signifies a major step in the integration and interoperability of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. With improved connectivity and convenience, residents of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao can expect even closer ties in both their personal and professional lives.

(Source: Shenzhen Business Daily)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

