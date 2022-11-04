Typhoon No. 8 hits Hong Kong financial summit in the wind and rain

On November 2, Typhoon “Naig” continued to approach Hong Kong, and the Observatory issued the No. 8 Gale or Storm Signal in November for the first time in 50 years. In the morning of the same day, the International Financial Leaders Investment Summit organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority was held in the wind and rain.

According to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the summit was attended by 250 people from the financial sector from more than 100 institutions, of which 40 were chief executives or chairmen. Including James Gorman, chairman of Morgan Stanley, Colm Kelleher, chairman of UBS, and David Solomon, chairman of Goldman Sachs.

However, the list of missing heavyweight leaders continued to grow just before the meeting. In addition to Citigroup CEO Fan Jien, Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gray, and Barclays Group CEO CS Venkatakrishnan, who had previously stated that they could not come to Hong Kong, yesterday (1st), AMC CEO Valérie Baudson and Capital Group Chairman and CEO President Amur also announced his absence one after another, increasing the number of financial giants who could not attend the meeting to five, accounting for about one-eighth of the heavyweights attending the meeting.

Lawyer Sump, a current political commentator, told Voice of Hope that the biggest reason for the absence of financial giants is that US congressmen said that if they attended Feng, they would be acquiescing that Hong Kong is still a financial center; they recognized Li Jiachao as legal, but ignored that he had been sanctioned by the United States. In addition, the Hong Kong government has implemented a national security law and a dynamic zero-clearing policy. Foreign capital has been withdrawn, and funds are no longer safe in Hong Kong, nor are people safe.

In his opening remarks, Chief Executive Li Jiachao said this was a “summit for Hong Kong to return to the stage” and a “business return to normal” in Hong Kong.

Professor Yu Weixiong, an economist at the Anderson Forecast Center at UCLA, said that after the implementation of the National Security Law, Hong Kong is no longer the Pearl of the Orient that is very proud of. It used to be a legal financial center established by the United Kingdom. Status is gradually being lost. These events and meetings organized by the Hong Kong government must be decided by Beijing, and it is difficult to achieve the effect promoted by the Hong Kong government.

Yu Weixiong believes that China‘s economy, early advantages in various aspects, and high growth are no longer in the situation. After Xi Jinping’s third term and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the future prospects of China‘s economy are very questionable. “It may be the wisest decision to keep a distance from China and Hong Kong.”

At the same time, the Singapore “Fintech Festival”, which was “colliding with Hong Kong”, was held from Wednesday (2nd) to Friday (4th) with the theme of “Building a Resilient Business Model in Fluctuations and Changes”, with more than 850 experts The speech was attended by 2,000 organizations from more than 110 countries, and the scale was even greater than that of Hong Kong.

According to the latest Global Financial Centres Index by a London-based think tank, Singapore has overtaken Hong Kong to become Asia’s financial centre after New York and London.

Interviewing activists as “criminal evidence” “Position” 17 articles involved in the case exposed

The defunct Stand News and its former editor-in-chief Zhong Peiquan and former acting editor-in-chief Lin Shaotong were charged with “conspiracy to publish seditious publications”. The case will be heard in the District Court on Tuesday (1st). All 17 articles used by the prosecution for prosecution were exposed.

Hong Kong media reported that the articles involved in the case listed by the prosecution in court were exclusive interviews, reports and blog articles published on the “Position” website from July 7, 2020 to December 5, 2021, and the content respectively involved pro-democracy factions. In the primary election case, the 12 Hong Kong people case, and the CUHK “riot” case, there are also some articles advocating international sanctions and criticizing the National Security Law.

Many of these interviews involve interviews with He Guilan, Zou Jiacheng and Liang Huangwei, who participated in the pro-democracy primary election, as well as Luo Guancong and Xu Zhifeng, who are in exile. Several blog posts criticizing the enforcement actions and judicial procedures of the National Security Law, written by senior media person Ou Jialin, former “Apple” vice president Chen Peimin, etc.

In addition, Zou Xingtong, vice chairman of the stake, was awarded the “China Outstanding Democracy Award” in early December 2021, and “Stand” reported that this piece of news also became “criminal evidence” for the prosecution.

Prosecutors said the articles were published to incite hatred and contempt for the Hong Kong government. Guo Weijian, a judge appointed by the National Security Law, approved all 17 articles to be presented as evidence.

Defense lawyer Yu Ruowei argued on Monday that media organizations are the fourth right and have the responsibility to report opinions from all sides, and that these allegations are unconstitutional. For example, she said, reporting a murderer does not mean agreeing with his actions. If a little criticism is a crime, the media will have nothing to do, she said.

The former Stand News was a small online news outlet that relied on blog posts and donations from readers in its early days. During the anti-extradition movement in 2019, Stand News gained a reputation for its continuous up-close coverage of the protests, attracting hundreds of thousands of viewers and readers.

On December 29, 2019, the Hong Kong National Security Office detained several former high-ranking officials of “Stand News“. Among them, editor-in-chief Zhong Peiquan, acting editor-in-chief Lim Shaotong and Stand News were charged with “conspiracy to publish and/or reproduce seditious publications”.

The charges were brought under Hong Kong’s British colonial-era anti-sedition laws. If convicted, the pair could face up to two years in prison.

The United States has long been eyeing a military-backed state-owned enterprise to undertake a number of Hong Kong government projects

In recent years, a subsidiary of the “Aerospace Science and Industry Group” with the background of the central enterprise of the Chinese military has successively won a number of projects in the Hong Kong government.

According to Free Asia reports, “Aerospace Information Co., Ltd.” (Aerospace Information), a subsidiary of “Aerospace Science and Industry Group”, has successively won four contracts related to information technology projects of the Hong Kong government since 2020, including the Legal Aid Department, Treasury, Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

From 2018 to 2019, “Aerospace Information” and another subsidiary of the group, “Hong Kong Aisino (International) Co., Ltd.”, also obtained a number of information engineering projects from the Hong Kong government, among which the Immigration Department The largest number of projects, including the supply and provision of customs clearance systems and “e-Channel systems” for all entry and exit ports in Hong Kong, hardware and software for new smart identity cards, etc.

Up to now, the relevant companies have undertaken at least 11 Hong Kong government projects, involving a total of 7 Hong Kong government departments, with a total contract value of more than 1.6 billion Hong Kong dollars.

According to the report, Aerospace Information, founded in 2000, is a mainland A-share listed company. In the mainland, in addition to providing entry and exit systems for various provinces, residence permit and ID card services with RFID technology, it also develops security systems for the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, including assisting the Ministry of Public Security in conducting nationwide network censorship and monitoring the people’s “Golden Shield Project”.

“Aerospace Information” is directly controlled by the parent company “Aerospace Science and Industry Group”, which is one of the top ten aerospace and military central enterprise giants of the Communist Party of China. It mainly develops missile weapon systems, micro-satellite technology, etc., in November 2020 and January this year. on the U.S. sanctions list.

The report quoted Tseng Yishuo, director of the Cyber ​​Operations Information Security Institute of the Taiwan National Defense Security Research Institute, as saying that the situation inevitably raises questions about the CCP’s use of the information system strengths of “space information” to strengthen surveillance in various fields in Hong Kong, which may lead to the US government to strengthen monitoring of Hong Kong. .

Ross Feingold, an American political risk adviser, told Free Asia that after the implementation of the National Security Law, international companies and government departments of other countries would have known that China would always have certain channels and methods to obtain information from Hong Kong. After the “information” incident, there will be more consideration by relevant parties, and it will be more difficult for the US and Hong Kong to cooperate with each other in the future.

Fang Engel also pointed out that the United States has recently strengthened its monitoring of information and high-tech in China and Hong Kong in the name of “national security”. It cannot be ruled out that the United States and other countries have issued travel warnings to Hong Kong and even expanded sanctions.

The British media “Guardian” quoted the spokesman of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), MI5 (MI5) and MI6 (MI6) as saying that starting from today, these three intelligence agencies will no longer recruit talents in order to expand the scope of recruitment. It is a recruitment condition that one of the parents is a British citizen or from a certain approved country. In other words, parents who are not British citizens, including BNO holders in the UK, are also eligible for employment.

The spokesman said that the UK is a pluralistic society, and restrictions on parental background have hindered the application of talents. Now, through wider recruitment conditions, it is paving the way for the most elite talents to join the intelligence agency.

The spokesman emphasized that intelligence agencies will still examine the applicant’s background in detail, including personal life, contacts, etc., to manage risks. In addition to holding a British National Overseas Passport (BNO), prospective applicants must themselves be citizens of the United Kingdom, British Overseas Territories, European Economic Area, Commonwealth Territories or the United States.

Responsible editor: Lin Li