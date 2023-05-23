[Hong Kong News]Nearly 6,000 people who are worried about organ “sending to China” cancel their donations; brain drain. Qing Festival | Bun grabbing | Immigrant tide | Anti-extradition | No prosecution | Vancouver | Don’t forget your original intention

Nearly 6,000 Hong Kong residents cancel organ donations

As the regularization of cross-border “shared” organ transplantation between Hong Kong and China has attracted much attention, the number of cancellations from Hong Kong’s “Central Organ Donation Register” has soared.

The Hong Kong government issued a press release on Monday (22nd), stating that it has noticed that from December last year to April this year, there were 5,793 applications for cancellation of registration on the website of the Central Register of Organ Donations, which is much higher than the previous number. More than half of the 2,907 applications for cancellation of registration, the applicants never registered for organ donation, or were repeated cancellations, and the rate of invalid cancellations in a single month in February reached 74%.

The press release stated that the number of deregistrations is unusual, and “it cannot be ruled out that the intention of a small number of people is to disrupt the representativeness of the central register and increase the administrative burden on government personnel”, and condemns the irresponsible actions.

The remaining 2,880 valid cancellation applications are also much higher than in the past. The Medical and Health Bureau and the Hospital Authority pointed out that there are various reasons behind it, and they respect individual decision-making.

The press release also stated that it regrets that a few people on the Internet recently advocated that registered organ donors should examine the identity of beneficiaries, and even called on others to cancel organ donation registration. He also criticizes “certain individuals wantonly belittling the establishment of a mutual aid mechanism for regular organ transplantation between the Mainland and Hong Kong” and “distorting the country’s organ donation and transplantation development and distribution system”.

The news aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Some netizens said, “If saving people is really a problem, the point is to use them as gifts in exchange. Your own organ donation has become a commodity.”

Some netizens also pointed out, “Cancellation of registration can be criticized, instead of thinking of ways (not thinking of ways) to reduce public doubts, this will only remind more people to cancel.”

In December last year, a 4-month-old baby girl in Hong Kong performed the first organ transplant from the mainland, sparking widespread controversy. At that time, the CCP’s official media quoted Lu Chongmao, the director of the Hong Kong Medical and Health Bureau, as saying that he hoped to include Hong Kong in the mainland’s human organ distribution and sharing system, which was questioned and criticized by all circles in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong media reported that the Hong Kong government has recently arranged for transplantation experts to go to Guangdong Province for exchanges to help formulate mutual assistance mechanisms. The report also revealed that after the mutual aid mechanism is launched in the future, donors and recipients are not expected to know the whereabouts and origin of their organs.

Previously, some doctors in Hong Kong pointed out that the organ donation systems in China and Hong Kong are completely different. All organs obtained in Hong Kong are obtained through normal and rigorous channels, while the organ donation system in mainland China is unbelievable. Can’t confirm if it’s from the right path. Once Hong Kong is included in the mainland’s human organ distribution and sharing system, the mainland’s illegal organ trading will move to Hong Kong, making Hong Kong “participate in the axis of evil” in disguise.

In fact, for many years, the sources of organs used for transplantation in mainland China are unknown, the waiting time is short, and the matching type is almost available at any time, which has made the outside world always question the shady behind it.

Huang Jiefu, a former official of the Ministry of Health of the Communist Party of China, once publicly admitted that about 65% of the organs in the mainland come from the deceased, and more than 90% of them come from executed prisoners.

In 2014, the CCP officially announced that it would stop using the organs of executed prisoners, and announced that it had established an organ donation and distribution system. However, the international community believes that illegal activities involving organ transplants, including “living organ harvesting” and other crimes, still persist in mainland China.

On March 27 this year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act with an overwhelming majority of 413 votes in favor and 2 votes against, declaring that it will punish those involved in forced organ harvesting, including members of the Chinese Communist Party. accountability for organ harvesting and human trafficking for this purpose.

Between 60,000 and 100,000 young victims — with an average age of 28 — are murdered in cold blood every year in mainland China, said Chris Smith, chairman of the Congressional-Executive China Committee (CECC), which introduced the bill. In order to steal their internal organs. “These crimes against humanity are unimaginable.”

A large loss of talents, traditional Baoshan hanging paintings

In recent years, many Hong Kong people have left their hometowns, resulting in a serious brain drain in Hong Kong, and its follow-up effects have gradually emerged. The Cheung Chau Taiping Festival and Bun Scrambling Mountain, which have been suspended for three years, will resume this Friday on the Buddha’s birthday. But this year, due to the shortage of manpower to build the scaffolding, the traditional three big bun mountains were finally replaced by hanging paintings. In addition, Leung Shau-kee, president of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, revealed that the loss of middle-level backbone personnel in the business world is serious, which has a great impact on the company’s operations.

The Cheung Chau Taiping Qingjiao Value Council recently posted on Facebook that the contractor who undertakes the mangosteen bamboo frame will submit a quotation around March, which will increase the cost by about 45% to HK$130,000. However, when I replied again at the end of March, I emphasized that the production could not be completed due to the lack of manpower and physical strength, and I would handle it by myself.

The value association pointed out that due to the rush of time, it could only be replaced by hanging paintings and supplemented by three smaller bun mountains. I will review this year’s practice later, “I hope next year will be better!”

On the 22nd, the Chairman of the Taiping Qingjiao Value Association, Weng Zhiming, felt helpless to replace the three big bun mountains with hanging paintings this year. He lamented that “there is no way, no one is willing to do it.”

In addition, Leung Shau-kee, president of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, said on a radio program on the 21st that in recent years, most of the immigrants in Hong Kong are middle-level personnel, who are the most productive and have the greatest opportunity to become the backbone of the company. The loss will have a great impact on the company’s operations. The association understands that about 20% of the employees in each company are lost, and many high-level personnel have to lay down and take up middle-level positions.

He also pointed out that when Hong Kong is close to full employment, if companies compete for workers by raising wages, it will only form a vicious circle; digitalization will not completely solve the problem of manpower shortage. The Hong Kong government has recently launched a plan to import talents, but other countries are also competing for talents with similar conditions, and the Hong Kong government must consider simplifying the relevant procedures.

Hong Kong has experienced immigration waves in recent years, and has lost more than 220,000 labor force in the past four years. According to statistics released by the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Government last month, Hong Kong’s working population at the end of last year was 3.776 million, a decrease of 94,000 from 2021, a year-on-year decrease of 2.4%, the largest decline since records began in 1985.

Over 10,000 people were arrested during the “anti-extradition” movement, and more than 6,000 of them have not been prosecuted so far. Hong Kong media revealed on the 22nd that Legislative Council member Zhang Xinyu pointed out that he was informed that about 150 relevant persons were notified by the police not to prosecute or close the case.

Zhang Xinyu told Hong Kong 01 that he had received about 170 help-seeking cases earlier, all of which were unable to apply for Home Return Permits because they were involved in the anti-extradition movement. He pointed out that about 150 of them received emails, verbal calls, and phone calls from the Hong Kong police between February and May this year, notifying them that they would not prosecute and close the case.

According to the report, the parties who were notified not to prosecute were mainly involved in “illegal assembly” and “misconduct in public places.”

According to the latest police reply to the Epoch Times query, from June 9, 2019 to December 31, 2022, the police arrested a total of 10,279 people in demonstrations in various districts, ranging in age from 11 to 87, involving different crimes. The police have prosecuted 2,910 people . Among them, 1,754 arrested persons were under the age of 18, of which 520 were prosecuted; 4,010 were students, of which 1,174 were prosecuted.

In addition, as of December 31, 2022, among the 2,928 people who have been or are in judicial proceedings, 1,789 of them have to bear legal consequences, 57 have been charged with dismissal, 387 have been acquitted after trial, and the rest of the judicial proceedings Still in progress. Another 25 were released after being cautioned by the superintendent.

Police Commissioner Xiao Zeyi said in January this year that he was examining cases related to the anti-extradition movement and hoped to announce the handling methods within February. However, it was later reported that due to the large number of people involved and the complexity of the case, it would take a long time to process, and the completion of follow-up work and announcement was delayed until March. But so far the police have not made any announcement.

As the 4th anniversary of the “6.12” anti-extradition movement approached, Hong Kong people in Vancouver held the “Don’t Forget Your Original Heart” Hong Kong Protest Exhibition at the Art Museum Plaza. Congressman Jenny Kwan was there to support.

According to Sing Tao Daily, the exhibition will be held on Saturday (20th). The booths at the scene displayed a lot of propaganda and explanations about Hong Kong, and set up a large billboard, which listed the political prisoners currently detained by the Hong Kong authorities one by one. In addition, a Lennon Wall was also set up at the scene, with words of blessing pasted on it.

Organizer Tab said the exhibition was held to commemorate Hong Kongers who made sacrifices for freedom and democracy, and to remind Canadians to protect their country from totalitarian regimes from around the world.

Tab also pointed out that it is really absurd that the Hong Kong version of the national security law can be applied to any corner of the world.

John has immigrated to Canada for more than 20 years, and has almost never been absent from local solidarity activities for Hong Kong. He said frankly, “Unless Hong Kong’s political system changes and the National Security Law is revoked, it is very likely that we will have to say goodbye to the place where we were born and raised. This is the sorrow of all Hong Kong people.”

Congressman Guan Huizhen came to the scene to express her solidarity. She said that although the CCP uses all means to suppress and silence the voice in an attempt to erase history, people will never forget what happened in Hong Kong.

“We must speak out for the people of Hong Kong who are suffering today, who are imprisoned and blocked today,” Kwan said.

