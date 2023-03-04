On the occasion of the opening of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Li Zeju, the eldest son of Li Ka-shing, the richest man in Hong Kong and chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Group, has confirmed that he will not be re-elected as a new member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

According to Hong Kong media reports, the preparatory meeting of the CPPCC National Committee was held on the 3rd, and the list of the new CPPCC Presidium was approved, but Li Zeju was not on the list, which means that he failed to be re-elected as a member of the new CPPCC Standing Committee.

Li Zeju responded that he has served as a member of the CPPCC National Committee for 25 years since 1998, and will continue for the next five years. He also pointed out that he has served as a member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC for four consecutive terms since 2003. record”, also known as “there are many channels to serve the country”.

Li Zeju is the eldest son of Li Ka-shing, and Li Ka-shing, as the richest Chinese man, is a benchmark figure in the Hong Kong business circle.

But since 2013, Li Ka-shing has sold assets in mainland China and Hong Kong, cashing in at least more than HK$250 billion ($32.19 billion) from them.

During the “anti-extradition movement” in 2019, Li Ka-shing advertised in the name of “a Hong Kong citizen” with the main content of “How can I pick melons from Huangtai?”

In addition, Li Ka-shing also expressed his advice on the situation in Hong Kong at that time by saying, “I hope young people can understand the overall situation, and the rulers can be lenient for the future masters.”

Analysts pointed out that Li Zeju’s failure to be re-elected as a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference shows that Beijing pays more attention to political standards.

The “Two Sessions” of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress, which have the titles of “Vase” and “Rubber Stamp”, were unveiled on Saturday and Sunday (4th and 5th) respectively.

The focus of attention in Hong Kong includes who among the 36 deputies to the Hong Kong People’s Congress can be elected to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress to replace Tam Yiu-chung who has resigned.

In addition, after Tung Chee-hwa stepped down as vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Carrie Lam, who had just been appointed as the “Honorary President of Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Jiangsu Province”, was not eligible to take over the position. In addition to confirming that the vice chairman Leung Chun-ying will stay in office, whether Hong Kong will continue to maintain the number of vice chairmen of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will also be finalized.

In addition, this year coincides with the reelection every five years, and the list of members of the CPPCC National Committee and the deputies to the National People’s Congress have undergone a major reshuffle.

Hong Kong media found through the list of old and new NPC deputies and CPPCC members that Tencent Chairman Ma Huateng, Baidu President Robin Li, NetEase CEO Ding Lei, and JD.com founder Liu Qiangdong have all been sacked and replaced by business leaders and experts in the fields of electric vehicles and semiconductors.

Former FDC Members Approved to Parade Under Anti-Mask Law

The Hong Kong Women’s Labor Association (Women’s Union) will hold a parade on Sunday (5th) to fight for women’s rights. This is the first demonstration to be approved by the Hong Kong police with a “Notice of No Objection” after the “restriction order” was lifted, and it is also the first public demonstration or assembly where a pro-democracy friendly organization has been approved.

The Hong Kong Women’s Labor Association, a former FDC member organization, announced on the social networking site Facebook on the 2nd that the “March 8th Women’s Day Speak Out Parade” held on Sunday (5th) has been approved by the police with a letter of no objection. The parade will start at 11 am on Sunday from Southorn Stadium in Wanchai to the Admiralty Government Headquarters. About 100 people are expected to participate.

The letter of no objection issued by the police to the women’s trade union mentioned that the organizer must ensure that the assembly and parade comply with Hong Kong laws, including the Hong Kong National Security Law, and that the assembly and parade will not constitute a situation that is detrimental to national security.

At present, the Anti-mask Law is still in effect. This law was enacted by the Hong Kong government under the Emergency Law in October 2019, and it has been more than three years. According to its regulations, anyone who is in a legal procession and assembly, or an illegal procession and assembly, cannot use a face covering that is “likely to prevent identification.

The outside world is concerned that if citizens wear masks during parades and rallies under the pretext of epidemic prevention, whether they will violate the “Prohibition of Mask Law”.

Tang Jiahua said in an interview with a radio program this morning that Hong Kong is now “safe enough not to wear a mask”, unless the CCP virus confirmed person does not want to spread it to others. If citizens wear masks during parades and rallies purely for the purpose of epidemic prevention, but there is no medical certificate to wear masks, it may not be sufficient to constitute a reasonable excuse. They should consider that they are at risk of being prosecuted. Citizens are asked to “judge for themselves”, and they also pointed out that they cannot blame the police law enforcement.

However, Tang Jiahua’s statement was refuted by many netizens.

Some netizens said that the lifting of the mask order is not a ban on wearing masks, and the government’s Department of Health recommends that masks should be worn in crowded places. Wearing a mask and going to a crowded place will attract suspicion of prosecution, “What you say (say) is no different from making white terror cloth”!

Another netizen said, “A legal assembly can become an illegal assembly at any time, and you will be forced to remove your mask. It’s a perfect script.”

“Greater Bay Area Airlines” announced on the 3rd that it has signed an agreement with the Boeing Company of the United States to order 15 Boeing 737-9 aircraft of the 737MAX series. It is expected to be introduced gradually between 2024 and 2027.

Boeing and “Greater Bay Area Airlines” held an agreement signing ceremony in Hong Kong on the 3rd. In addition to representatives from the two companies, Hong Kong officials including Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po and Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Yau Ying-wah attended the event.

As Sino-US relations have become more tense recently, Greater Bay Area Airlines, as a Chinese-funded company, has chosen to purchase Boeing airliners instead of the C919 produced in mainland China, which has attracted attention from the outside world.

Huang Chu, chairman of Greater Bay Area Airlines, said that the 737-9 has better carrying capacity and endurance, and the introduction of the 737-9 passenger aircraft can bring better economic benefits and expand and expand the flight network. It is also said that Hong Kong is a place of “one country, two systems”. This time, it is just that the aircraft manufacturer is the United States, and the user of the Greater Bay Area aviation is Hong Kong. I believe it will not have much to do with politics.

The incident aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Some netizens ridiculed that if Chinese companies don’t buy Chinese planes, how can they tell a good story about Hong Kong?

Some netizens also said that Boeing has matured over c919, so if you have a choice, of course you can buy American products, which is a normal move!

Some netizens pointed out that anti-Americanism is a slogan, and advocating beauty is an attitude.

“Greater Bay Area Airlines” is a low-cost airline based in Hong Kong. It was established in 2010. The founder Huang Chubiao is also the chairman of Shenzhen Donghai Airlines. According to its official website, the establishment of “Greater Bay Area Airlines” is to respond to the CCP’s strategy of developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and to “integrate Hong Kong into the overall development of the country.”

“Scary like a disaster movie” The Tsim Sha Tsui fire was extinguished in nine hours

A No. 4 alarm fire broke out at a construction site at No. 11 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui last night (2nd). After burning for more than 9 hours, it was largely extinguished at 8:30 this morning (3rd).

What was seen at the scene showed that the fire was extremely violent, and multiple floors of the building involved were on fire, like giant fire pillars, and there were explosions from time to time, and the fire was clearly visible in the distance.

The nearby Sheraton Hotel, Chungking Mansions, Far East Building and International Telecom Building were also affected as the fire debris scattered with the wind, and many residents had to be evacuated.

Some people at the scene posted videos and photos on the social platform, and called out: “It’s as scary as watching a disaster movie!”

As of about 3 a.m. on Friday, it was initially learned that 3 people were injured in the fire and had to be sent to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. It is known that 2 of them were nearby drivers who were suspected to have been burned by falling sparks; another resident of a nearby building was inhaled and became unwell.

It is understood that the site involved is owned by the Empire Group founded by the late wealthy businessman Guo Bingxiang, a member of the Xindi family. At present, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Editor in charge: Lin Li