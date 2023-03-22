Is Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia and Hong Kong likely to fall into the whirlpool of sanctions?

When the International Criminal Court issued a notice to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a high-profile visit to Russia for three consecutive days in the image of a “peace envoy” mediating the war between Russia and Ukraine. The outside world is concerned about whether China and Russia are united to keep warm, whether it will drag Hong Kong into the vortex of Western sanctions and eventually damage its status as an international financial center.

After four and a half hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (Mikhail Mishustin) on Tuesday (21st). It is expected that China and Russia will sign a new economic and trade agreement to further strengthen the cooperative relationship.

Since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukraine War, Western countries led by the United States have imposed severe sanctions on Russia, including prohibiting the import of oil and the export of high-tech products. The CCP has become Russia’s most important trading partner, and at the same time, the economic and trade relations between Hong Kong and Russia have been increasingly changed. It is described as a “white glove” for Russia to evade Western sanctions.

According to a research report published by the American think tank “Silverado Policy Accelerator” in January this year, the value of China‘s exports to Russia has increased significantly, especially in the case of integrated circuits that can be converted to military use, most of which are transshipped from Hong Kong , making Hong Kong the second largest transportation place for imported integrated circuits from Russia, and the trade volume jumped from US$10 million to US$35 million in four years, an increase of 3.5 times.

According to trade and cargo statistics from the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong, Russia has become Hong Kong’s largest trading partner, export and import market in Central and Eastern Europe.

Last year, Hong Kong imported about HK$1.2 billion of Russian coal, a substantial increase of nearly 90% from the previous year’s RMB610 million, making Russia the second largest source of coal imports for Hong Kong after Indonesia.

In addition, by the end of 2021, Hong Kong has become the third most popular destination for Russian investors in Asia. The Hong Kong Indigenous Research Institute reported in October last year that in just eight months after Russia invaded Ukraine, 35 new companies with names containing “Russia” or “Russia” were registered in Hong Kong, a sharp increase from only 13 in the same period last year. 2 times.

Yan Baogang, the former director of Hong Kong’s “Cable Finance Channel”, told Free Asia on the 21st that the export of semiconductors to Russia and the provision of a financial platform are combined, and Hong Kong’s role as an indirect support for Russia is ready to emerge. If this situation does not change or continues to intensify, Hong Kong will face increasing risks of Western sanctions. In addition, once the West confirms that the CCP supports Russia and imposes comprehensive sanctions, it will inevitably drag down Hong Kong and eventually shake its status as an international financial center.

A number of Hong Kong media reported that Ho Chun-jen, the former chairman of the Democratic Party, who was released on bail due to health problems in August last year, was arrested by the National Security Bureau on suspicion of “obstructing justice” on the morning of the 21st.

According to the report, the National Security Department officers escorted Ho Chun-jen back to the residence of Tin Hau Temple. After being handcuffed, Ho Chun-jen was escorted into a police car and left. The police also took away two bags of evidence.

It is reported that Ho Junren was arrested on suspicion of interfering with the family members of the witnesses in custody in the “35+” primary election case in order to influence the witnesses to testify.

He Junren was previously charged with “inciting subversion of state power” and was detained for more than a year. He was released on bail by the Hong Kong High Court on August 22 last year. Bail conditions include 700,000 yuan in cash and 400,000 personnel guarantees, you must surrender your travel documents and you are not allowed to leave Hong Kong, you must report to the police station three times a week, you must not directly or indirectly make any speech or behavior that endangers national security in any way, and you must not directly or indirectly Contact any foreign official in any way.

Emily Lau, the former chairman of the Democratic Party, said at the time that Ho Chun-jen had suffered from cancer. During an earlier examination, he found shadows in his lungs. He was worried or relapsed, so he applied for bail and had a full-body examination.

Not long before Ho Junren was arrested, several relatives of pro-democracy activists were also arrested this month. Including Li Zhuoren’s wife, Deng Yan’e, was arrested on March 9 on suspicion of “colluding with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security” when she visited Stanley Prison. Two days later, He Junren’s younger brother and Deng Yan’e’s lawyer, He Junqi, and Deng Yan’e’s sister, Deng Yanli, were also arrested on suspicion of taking away Deng Yan’e’s evidence and obstructing justice.

The movie “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was originally scheduled to be screened in 30 theaters in Hong Kong from the 22nd. However, the publisher suddenly announced the cancellation of the reflection a few days ago, without explaining the reason.

The movie special page “Moviematic” (Moviematic) issued a notice on the 20th, stating that the “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” film reservation originally scheduled to be held in cooperation with the distributor Vll Pillars on the evening of the 21st was canceled due to “technical reasons”. The special page also pointed out that the commemorative play he designed and the publisher’s purchase of the film, promotional expenses, etc., all lost their money.

The film distributor VII Pillars Entertainment also announced on the 21st that the film was canceled in Hong Kong and Macau, without explaining the reason.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” based on the classic 1926 children’s book “Winnie the Pooh,” premiered in Hong Kong last week to a sold-out audience. Winnie the Pooh has long been banned in China because the cartoon character is often used to insinuate Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong will implement a film censorship law in 2021, banning films that reflect threats to national security. The legislation also empowers the city’s chief secretary to revoke the license of any film deemed inconsistent with national security interests.

The director of the film, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, told Ming Pao that he was disappointed by the “mysterious cancellation” of the original screening dates in many theaters, and believed that there were political reasons behind it.

Kenny Ng, an associate professor at the School of Film at Hong Kong Baptist University, believes that the sudden removal of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” before its screening may be “an act of self-censorship” by theaters under pressure.

In response to external inquiries, the Hong Kong Film, Newspaper and Articles Management Office stated that it has issued a certificate of approval to the film applicant earlier, and which movies to arrange for theaters to be released is purely a commercial decision, and the Film Newspaper Office does not comment.

U.S. Human Rights Report: National Security Law Continues to Undermine Hong Kong’s Autonomy

The U.S. State Department recently released the “2022 Annual Report on Human Rights in Countries”, which criticized the CCP for continuing to violate its commitments in the “Sino-British Joint Declaration” and Hong Kong’s “Basic Law” last year, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and freedom.

The “Report on Human Rights by Countries” released by the US State Department on the 20th, the full text of the Hong Kong part exceeds 12,000 words, involving seven major parts, including respect for civil liberties and freedom of political participation. Among them, the focus is on the changes in Hong Kong’s “military officer” system after the implementation of the “Hong Kong National Security Law”.

According to the report, the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force was established in accordance with the Hong Kong National Security Law and operates under the supervision of the CCP government. It can hire trained law enforcement officers from any region outside Hong Kong to “assist” in the implementation of national security duties, including mainland China. The National Security Department must cooperate with the National Security Office of the Central Government in Hong Kong to enforce the law, but the National Security Office is not regulated by Hong Kong laws.

The report criticized the above-mentioned actions as contradicting the spirit of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, saying that “it is no longer possible to know whether Hong Kong government officials can maintain effective and independent control over Hong Kong’s security affairs.”

The report also mentioned that the situation of pre-prisoners without trial is becoming more and more serious in Hong Kong. It means that as of October last year, at least 44 people charged with crimes related to the “Hong Kong National Security Law” have been remanded for more than one year. Among the 47 defendants in the Democratic primary election case, some of them have been detained for more than 700 days before trial.

The report is particularly concerned about Jimmy Lai’s hiring of British Queen’s Counsel Owen, saying that after the Hong Kong court approved Jimmy Lai’s application, Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao appealed to the National People’s Congress for interpretation. The National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China passed a resolution on December 30 last year, stating that the chief executive can issue a legally binding certificate on the incident, and the National Security Council can also make a decision on the incident. In addition, Li Zhiying’s lawyer pointed out that the Hong Kong Immigration Department refused to extend the work visa for Owen’s defense on behalf of Li Zhiying.

In addition, the report also mentioned that after the implementation of the National Security Law, many pro-democracy political parties and organizations were disbanded due to pressure from the authorities or fear of political pressure. Independent trade unions, many of which were forced to disband under pressure or attacked by pro-communist media.

