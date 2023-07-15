Hong Kong Police Interfering in Internal Affairs Sparks Protest by Chinese Ambassador

Hong Kong Police Interfering in Internal Affairs Calls Chinese Ambassador to Protest

In a comprehensive report by Voice of Hope’s reporter Zheng Xin, it has been revealed that the Hong Kong Police is facing scrutiny for interfering in internal affairs. The arrest of eight overseas Hong Kong residents, including Luo Guancong, has sparked outrage from various international entities. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the British Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development, issued a statement in the British Parliament on July 13th, condemning the actions of the Hong Kong authorities and calling them “completely unacceptable”. The British Foreign Office plans to summon the Chinese ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, to formally protest and report to Parliament.

Zhuo Yamin, a member of the British Parliament, also expressed her condemnation of the Hong Kong government’s actions. She stated that the arrest of Luo Guancong’s family members and former members of Zhongzhi is a “very worrying development” aiming to intimidate peaceful protesters and silence their voices. Zhuo Yamin emphasized that the British government will not tolerate any attempts by the CCP or Hong Kong authorities to suppress democracy and human rights in the UK. As a result, the CCP ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, was summoned in the absence of Qi Zhanming, who was attending the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Indonesia.

Zhuo Yamin further emphasized the UK’s opposition to the implementation of the “Hong Kong National Security Law” by the CCP. She believes that this law will weaken Hong Kong’s uniqueness, diversity, and vitality, ultimately impacting its commercial and international financial status. Zhuo Yamin called for the repeal of this law.

In response to the British officials’ statements, the Hong Kong government issued a document expressing its “strong opposition and condemnation”, accusing them of “smearing” and attempting to “demonize” the police actions. The Hong Kong government maintains that the actions of the National Security Department of the police are reasonable, fair, and legal.

The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police has been making frequent moves in recent days. On July 3rd, they announced the arrest of eight overseas Hong Kong residents. Subsequently, five former Zhongzhi members were arrested and accused of supporting Luo Guancong. On July 11th, Luo Guancong’s family members were taken away for questioning. The police have stated that their operations are still ongoing, and further law enforcement actions, including arrests, cannot be ruled out.

US Senate Committee Announces Bill to Close Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in US

In another development, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed a bill on July 13th that calls for the end of privileges and immunity enjoyed by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Offices in the United States. The bill, known as the HKETO Certification Act, was introduced by Senators Marco Rubio and Jeff Merkley. The bill requires the President of the United States to determine whether these diplomatic privileges should be extended to the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Offices within 30 days of the bill’s enactment. If the President decides against extending these privileges, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office will have to cease operations within six months. However, Congress also has the right to propose a veto resolution if they believe the offices should continue to enjoy diplomatic rights.

The lawmakers who proposed the bill argue that the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office has become a mouthpiece for the CCP, covering up its human rights abuses. They believe that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous or democratic and urge the Senate to pass the bill to abolish the privileges of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office.

Court of Appeal Overturns Acquittal Verdict in Chen Hongxiu Case

Chen Hongxiu, a member of the “Position Social Workers”, has been at the center of controversy regarding her alleged participation in riots during the “anti-extradition” movement. Former District Court judge Shen Xiaomin had initially ruled that Chen and 12 other defendants were not guilty of rioting charges in two cases. However, the Department of Justice refused to accept this verdict and appealed the decision. On July 14th, the Court of Appeal of the High Court ruled in favor of the appeal, allowing the case to be remanded to the District Court for retrial. The Court of Appeal stated that the original judge had made errors in the factual determination of the case and that a retrial was necessary to ensure justice.

Chen Hongxiu responded to the ruling on Facebook, expressing her preparedness for a retrial. She maintained her innocence and urged others to “be good and be safe.”

Allegations of CCP Involvement in “Hong Kong Declassifications”

Recent revelations about the hacking website called “Hong Kong Leaks” have raised suspicions of CCP involvement. The website uploaded the personal data of approximately 2,800 individuals, including pan-democrats, protesters, journalists, teachers, and university presidents. A report by the Citizen Lab of the University of Toronto suggests that “Hong Kong Leaks” could be linked to the Ministry of State Security of the Chinese Communist Party. The report indicates that the website is likely part of the CCP’s efforts to suppress dissent and monitor individuals involved in the “anti-extradition” movement.

As the investigations continue, concerns about the violation of privacy and potential human rights abuses are mounting. The international community is closely watching the situation and demanding transparency and accountability.

