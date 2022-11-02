Global Current Affairs

South Korean media said that North Korea fired a missile near South Korea's territorial waters today, and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

Bolsonaro loses election, Neymar has become the focus of many foreign media

Korean media: Prime Minister South Korea said that the police will be held accountable after the investigation of the stampede in Itaewon

Pakistani expert: China will contribute to a new model of global governance

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Shuttle Bus Service Suspended Due to Typhoon "Nig"