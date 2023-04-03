5 hours ago

A group of people was surrounded by a blockade, and a number plate was hung around their necks. Each participant had an individual number. They marched under the supervision of numerous police officers, chanting pre-approved slogans.

These are not criminals parading in the streets, but Hong Kong citizens who are exercising “freedom of assembly”. This scene appeared in Hong Kong, which used to be known as the “parade capital”, and caused an uproar from all walks of life.

In the past two weekends, there have been more than ten rallies and parades in Hong Kong. They are the first batch after the lifting of the “restriction order” of the epidemic. Notification” activities.

The police imposed unprecedented requirements, including strict regulations on the attire of participants and the inclusion of provisions of the National Security Law. Some organizers described the relevant restrictions as absurd and extremely insulting, and the listing was like “Jews wearing armbands.”

Deng Bingqiang, director of the Hong Kong government’s security bureau, responded that the identification does not contain derogatory or discriminatory meanings, emphasizing that it will not settle accounts after the fall. He criticized some people for describing the listing practice as “hanging a dog leash” and “deliberately discrediting the police”. The purpose is to stir up public dissatisfaction and hatred against the SAR government and endanger national security.

Some scholars predict that the police’s restrictive measures will become normalized and change the parade culture in Hong Kong in the long run.

“City of parade” has new rules

news/240/cpsprodpb/D39F/production/_129257145_gettyimages-1249493730.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/D39F/production/_129257145_gettyimages-1249493730.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/D39F/production/_129257145_gettyimages-1249493730.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/D39F/production/_129257145_gettyimages-1249493730.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/D39F/production/_129257145_gettyimages-1249493730.jpg 800w” alt=”香港” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/D39F/production/_129257145_gettyimages-1249493730.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, The police asked the marchers to pull the cordon to self-enclose. The participants said they felt extremely insulted

Most of the rallies and parades on April 2 were religious in nature, celebrations and fundraising activities. The police impose national security clauses on every activity, stating that they must comply with the “Hong Kong National Security Law” to ensure that it will not constitute a detriment to national security. See also 2 people were killed while driving through the water under the railway bridge in Haidian District, Beijing | Heavy rain in Beijing | Serious water accumulation

Authorities have imposed clothing restrictions on some activities, such as the “Welcome to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou” rally and parade hosted by the Hangzhou Hong Kong Association, and the Easter celebration parade hosted by the Harbourfront Affairs Committee of the Development Bureau. All participants are required to Wear a conference shirt, identification stickers, or hats and badges provided by the organizer.

Many churches hold “Palm Sunday” parades, and participants must hold palm branches during the event. In addition, there are at least 5 activities where the police require participants to abide by the “Prohibition of Face Covering Regulations” and are not allowed to wear masks.

A week ago, on March 26, residents of Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories launched a demonstration against reclamation. The police required all participants to wear number plates, prohibited wearing masks and black clothes, and lowered the maximum number of people to 100. During the process, the entire parade was surrounded. Citizens were not allowed to join the parade, and the media were not allowed to interview during the parade.

The host Chen Zhanjun criticized the unreasonable practice on the radio program afterwards. The participants felt that they were labeled as “pigs raised in captivity” and “Jews wearing armbands”.

Chen revealed that the police checked all the housing estate notices, Facebook posts and slogans related to the parade in advance, “every banner (banner) has to be read.” He asked rhetorically, “It takes so much to approve the parade. After all, is there a new interpretation of the rights granted to us by the Basic Law?” See also The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech during his inspection in Liaoning. Li Xi presided over the meeting. Guangdong Provincial People's Government Portal

Will the “listing parade” be normalized?

news/240/cpsprodpb/0704/production/_129169710_7b68228f-955e-4044-a117-78d06b50b892.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/0704/production/_129169710_7b68228f-955e-4044-a117-78d06b50b892.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/0704/production/_129169710_7b68228f-955e-4044-a117-78d06b50b892.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/0704/production/_129169710_7b68228f-955e-4044-a117-78d06b50b892.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/0704/production/_129169710_7b68228f-955e-4044-a117-78d06b50b892.jpg 800w” alt=”香港” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/0704/production/_129169710_7b68228f-955e-4044-a117-78d06b50b892.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, The organizer originally applied for a parade of 300 people, but the police limited the number of people to 100, preventing citizens outside the procession from joining

According to Article 27 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong residents enjoy freedom of association, assembly, procession and demonstration.

Security Secretary Deng Bingqiang was asked whether the conditions of “listing” and other parade conditions would become normalized. He said that the society is calm on the surface, but there are still people who want to “stir up trouble” when there are activities held, and do acts that endanger public safety. He said that the authorities will conduct a risk assessment in response to the new social environment and will take effective measures if necessary.

Zhong Jianhua, a Hong Kong social policy and public administration scholar, pointed out to the BBC Chinese analysis that in the past, Hong Kong’s civil society flourished and citizens could fully express their opinions. Now the police have no legal basis for expanding their powers, and they “go farther than mainland China.” However, the authorities use “ National Security” hat suppresses critical voices.

He predicted that the relevant restrictive measures would become the norm in the long run to change the parade culture in Hong Kong. “I want to slowly develop a perception that you have to accept that the police will read your slogans, have to be listed, and even require your real name. In this way, political demands cannot be expressed without hesitation, and there will be no demonstrations against the government. Only those activities that echo the government are left – at that time he (the Hong Kong government) can tell the world that Hong Kong still has freedom of assembly, it’s just that those (anti-government) people don’t do it themselves.” See also Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Hotspot Focus Baoji City's Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of the City

In the week before Deng Bingqiang set his tone, the mainstream media in Hong Kong questioned the police arrangement.

image captiontext, The march was supervised by police video

Yu Kam-yin, a political column in Hong Kong’s Hong Kong Economic Journal, pointed out that the restrictions imposed by the police ignored “proportionality”. Relevant targeted clauses are equivalent to adding a negative label to the word “parade” and depriving participants of their “freedom from fear.”

The editorial of “Ming Pao” pointed out that the police have overcorrected, their practices are strange, and the parade is poorly viewed. It is completely understandable if the participants feel insulted. , to be snickered by others”.

The online media “Hong Kong 01” also commented that the perception of listing and blockade is not ideal objectively. “Excessive regulation of rallies and processions may be safe and have the highest safety factor, but it is completely useless to resolve social grievances.” Officials should “look directly at the problem and answer the society” when facing public grievances.