Hong Kong’s “lanyard parade” becomes the new normal “National Security Law” the fall of the “parade capital” – BBC News 中文

A group of people was surrounded by a blockade, and a number plate was hung around their necks. Each participant had an individual number. They marched under the supervision of numerous police officers, chanting pre-approved slogans.

These are not criminals parading in the streets, but Hong Kong citizens who are exercising “freedom of assembly”. This scene appeared in Hong Kong, which used to be known as the “parade capital”, and caused an uproar from all walks of life.

In the past two weekends, there have been more than ten rallies and parades in Hong Kong. They are the first batch after the lifting of the “restriction order” of the epidemic. Notification” activities.

The police imposed unprecedented requirements, including strict regulations on the attire of participants and the inclusion of provisions of the National Security Law. Some organizers described the relevant restrictions as absurd and extremely insulting, and the listing was like “Jews wearing armbands.”

