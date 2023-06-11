Hong Seung-beom, “I am a national adulterous man, legal affair is possible according to the script” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] ‘Oh Eun-young Report – Marriage Hell’ 2023.06.11. (Photo = Provided by MBC) phot[email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Yun-jin = Married for 24 years, Hong Seung-beom and Kwon Young-kyung reenactment couple appear.

In the MBC TV entertainment program ‘Oh Eun-young Report – Marriage Hell’, which airs at 10:30 pm on the 12th, TJ is a reenactment actor who has been active for over 30 years. Hong Seung-beom and Kwon Young-kyung, who have been married for 24 years, are looking for Dr. Oh Eun-young.

Hong Seung-beom, the husband, said that he had a lot of legal affairs according to the script, and introduced himself as a national adulterer, making the MCs and the production team burst into laughter. He also reveals a funny episode, saying that when he goes to a market or a store, he mistakes himself for an actual cheating man and kicks him out after saying, ‘I don’t sell to people like you!’

When asked about the reason for the decision to appear, the wife, Kwon Young-gyeong, was moved and unable to speak for a while. Her husband, Hong Seung-beom, confesses that although he is an actor, he often laughs outside because there are people who recognize him, but fights every day when he is not around. Then, she confessed that she even thought, ‘Is this a show window couple?’ and she wants to solve each other’s problems with this opportunity.

However, in the published observational video, the couple’s daily life is reminiscent of the reenactment drama of ‘Love and War’, and the MCs misunderstand it as acting.

