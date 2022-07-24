Photo courtesy of Honghe Public Security’s Centralized Action for Public Security Inspection, Publicity and Prevention on Summer Nights

On July 22, members of the leadership team at the state and county levels of the Honghe prefecture public security organs led the police to go to the front line, and cooperated with the public security, traffic police, special patrol police, and police stations. A total of 3,250 police officers and 973 police vehicles were dispatched, and mass defense was widely launched. A total of 5,267 people from the group governance force carried out joint inspections, set up 82 checkpoints for comprehensive investigation, inspection and control, and traffic regulation, checked 5,930 key places (homes) and 1,437 key locations, and discovered and promptly rectified 231 hidden dangers; inspected 19,482 vehicles. 55,649 inspectors, 49 cases of drunk driving and 40 cases of drunk driving were investigated and punished.

That night, the participating units patrolled roads, found clues, and checked dens, and carried out precise crackdowns on a number of illegal and criminal cases, arresting 144 criminals, including 65 criminal suspects, 5 fugitives of various types, and 19 drug addicts. 6 illegal and criminal gangs were dropped, and 67 criminal cases of various types were cracked.

Relying on the mechanism of joint logistics, armed patrols and rapid response, Honghe Public Security insists on the explicit use of police, organizes special police, police station police and agency police forces, and extensively mobilizes mass prevention and control forces, highlighting people at night such as squares, business districts, night markets and characteristic streets In densely populated places, we continued to carry out the “see the police, see the police lights, see the police car” action, and mobilized the auxiliary police stationed in the village, grid personnel and other mass prevention and control forces to participate in the action, forming an action situation of combining special groups and internal and external linkages, giving The “fireworks” in the world are equipped with “safety valves”. By distributing publicity materials, the auxiliary police carried out targeted publicity and education on safety warnings such as drowning prevention and electricity fraud prevention. They distributed 6,051 publicity materials, played 129 publicity videos, and educated 9,527 people.

The public security organs carry out safety inspections on various business sites and rental houses in the area, regulate the public security order in the industry sites, and effectively prevent various security accidents and illegal and criminal activities. A total of 5,930 sites were checked, 15 illegal business sites were investigated and rectified, and 231 potential safety hazards were investigated and rectified. 72 rectification notices were issued.

In hotels, hotels, Internet cafes and other industries, strictly check the real-name registration system and the implementation of the “five musts” for minors to stay, and urge industry operators to implement main responsibilities and epidemic prevention and control measures. In response to the existing problems, a rectification notice was issued, and rectification was ordered to eliminate hidden dangers within a time limit.

The prefecture-level public security inspection site started the first-level investigation service, strictly implemented the work requirements of “seven must-checks and five-in-place” work requirements, strengthened the verification, comparison, collection, and upload of people, vehicles, and objects, inspected 15,852 vehicles, and inspected 35,321 person-times. Effectively prevent and control the inflow and outflow of key personnel and illegal dangerous goods. The traffic police department focused on the inspections of key road sections and key passages. A total of 49 cases of drunk driving and 40 cases of drunk driving were investigated and punished, and 8 cases of street bombing and disturbing people were investigated and dealt with, which effectively maintained traffic safety.

Honghe public security organs fully carry forward the spirit of “bright sword”, give full play to the role of “night watchman”, comprehensively enhance social inspection and control, organize and carry out centralized and comprehensive investigations, and increase the comprehensive investigation intensity and frequency of suspicious vehicles and personnel. Drugs, gangsters, guns and knives, theft, robbery and deception are illegal and criminal activities, so that the people can feel that safety is at their fingertips and that they are around.

Yunnan Net correspondent Wu Yu Yuan Ying reporter Huang Qiaochu