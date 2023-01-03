Original title: Hongkou District can receive the second dose of the new crown vaccine booster injection!Medical staff have started vaccinations

good news! The second dose of the new crown vaccine booster immunization in Hongkou District has started! Residents over the age of 18 who have completed the first dose of booster immunization can go to the nearest vaccination clinic or vaccination site for the second dose of booster immunization.

Note: A second booster dose is not required until 6 months after the first booster dose. Citizens who need vaccination can consult by phone or make an appointment in advance through the Health Cloud app, bring their ID card, and go to a nearby vaccination site for vaccination.

Recently, the Community Health Service Center of Liangcheng Xincun Street, Hongkou District organized a second dose of booster vaccination for all medical staff and employees, using sequential booster vaccination.

Sequential booster immunizationWhat means? Taking the new crown vaccine as an example, if two doses of the inactivated new crown vaccine have been completed before, and the subsequent booster vaccination is completed with any other non-inactivated new crown vaccine, it is a sequential booster vaccination.

At nine o’clock in the morning, many medical staff and employees arrived at the vaccination area of ​​the community health service center. After information registration and pre-examination, they took the signed vaccination health information commitment letter and the vaccination barcode on the health cloud to the Waiting in line at the door of the vaccination room for vaccination.

Cao Yang, the attending physician of acupuncture and moxibustion, came to line up early in the morning: “This is for the protection of myself and my family. Now the injection is not my problem alone, but the whole family’s problem.”

This time, the community health service center organized qualified medical staff and employees to inoculate the CanSino inhaled new crown vaccine. After Cao Yang became familiar with the vaccination process of the inhaled new crown vaccine, he “sucked” the vaccine and completed the vaccination in less than a minute.

“I didn’t feel anything. For those who are afraid of injections, this method is very good without any discomfort.” Cao Yang said after receiving the inhalation vaccine.

It is reported that all employees of Liangcheng Xincun Street Community Health Service Center used inactivated vaccines for basic immunization and the first dose of booster vaccination. This time, according to the principle of “prioritizing sequential booster immunization”, the second booster shot given by the staff is the inhaled new crown vaccine. Up to now, more than 160 employees have completed the second dose of booster vaccination.

The second dose of the new crown virus vaccine booster immunization site in Hongkou District

Appointment vaccination operation process↓↓↓

1. Enter the “New Crown Vaccination Service” zone through “Health Cloud”, “Sui Bid” App or WeChat applet, “Shanghai Release” and other channels.

2. Users who have already registered click “Registration Appointment Record” and then enter the “Reservation Booster Vaccination” channel to register. Users who have not registered before can click on the “Register by themselves” or “Register on behalf of the elderly” channel to enter according to their own needs. After entering, follow the steps to complete the viewing of the “Informed Consent Form” and fill in the “Registration Information” to register.

3. The system will automatically display the type of COVID-19 vaccine you received last time, and determine the type of vaccine that is “available for appointment” for your subsequent doses. The corresponding vaccination point can be selected according to the principle of proximity or the demand for vaccine varieties.

4. Select the appointment date and time period according to the number source situation and vaccination needs. If the interval between the appointment date and the last injection meets the requirements, the appointment can be made successfully. If the appointment date interval is not full, you need to make an appointment for a future date.

5. Select “Vaccination Barcode” on the “New Crown Vaccination Service” page to obtain the vaccination barcode that can be shown during on-site vaccination, or save the screenshot of the vaccination barcode in advance.

Who should get the “fourth shot” vaccine?

What kind of vaccine is the “fourth shot”?

Recently, around social hot spots,

Relevant experts from the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council gave answers.

ask

Who needs a second dose of the new crown vaccine booster?

Answer: 1. Infected high-risk groups, mainly including those who have direct contact with entry personnel, objects, and the environment (such as cross-border transport drivers, cleaning, maintenance personnel, personnel handling imported goods at ports, customs, and immigration management departments who have direct contact with entry personnel and objects Front-line staff, etc.), staff in centralized isolation places, medical staff in fever clinics in medical institutions, etc.

2. Elderly people over 60 years old, people with serious underlying diseases, and people with low immunity.

3. Other people who are willing to receive the second dose of booster immunization can choose to vaccinate according to their own needs.

ask

Which vaccines are available?

Answer: All vaccines approved for conditional marketing or emergency use can be used for the second dose of booster immunization, priority is given to sequential booster immunization, or the use of Omicron-containing strains or good crossover to Omicron strains Immunized vaccines are given a second booster dose.

The recommended combination for the second booster dose is as follows:

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of CanSino intramuscular injection recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Zhifeilong Koma recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (CHO cells);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of CanSino inhalation recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector);

2 doses of CanSino intramuscular injection adenovirus vector vaccine + 1 dose of CanSino inhalation recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Zhuhai Livzon recombinant new coronavirus fusion protein (CHO cell) vaccine;

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (sf9 cells) from Chengdu Wesker Biomedical Co., Ltd.;

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Beijing Wantai Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s nasal spray influenza virus vector new coronavirus vaccine;

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of recombinant new coronavirus protein subunit vaccine (CHO cells) from Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.;

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Shenzhou cell recombinant new coronavirus bivalent S trimer protein vaccine.

Currently, Hongkou District mainly provides the first four vaccine combinations.

ask

Can I still be vaccinated if I have been infected with the new coronavirus?

Answer: If it is confirmed by nucleic acid test or antigen test that you have been infected with the new coronavirus recently, it is not recommended for the infected person to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus vaccine in the near future. If you need to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus later, according to the current regulations, the time of infection and the time of vaccination should be separated by more than 6 months.

ask

Why is it recommended that the elderly be vaccinated with a second dose of “booster injection”?

Answer: The elderly are a high-risk group of people who are at high risk of severe death from infection with the new coronavirus, and are also the main group of people who will die of severe disease after being infected with the virus. Whether it is foreign data or the data of Hong Kong, our country, it shows that after the elderly are vaccinated with booster injections, the fatality rate can be significantly reduced, and after the second dose of booster injections, the fatality rate can be further reduced. By vaccinating the second dose of booster injection, the elderly can increase their antibody levels in a relatively short period of time and better improve their protection ability. my country’s survey data show that after being infected with the new crown pneumonia virus, 75%-95% of the dead have not been vaccinated. Vaccination, especially booster injections, has a protective effect of more than 90% against severe illness and death.

ask

How safe is the vaccination?

Answer: The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has monitored the adverse reactions of more than 3.4 billion doses and more than 1.3 billion people who have been vaccinated in my country. The incidence of adverse reactions is slightly lower than that of young people.