The Hongkou District Government Party Group (expanded) meeting was held to convey, study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the PartyFly into the homes of ordinary people

On October 27th, the Hongkou District Government Party Group held the 5th meeting to convey and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Lv Ming, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, Acting District Chief, and Secretary of the District Government Party Group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. District government party members Zhou Rong, Liu Guoqing, Chen Shuai, Liu Yuwei attended the meeting, and Chen Xiaojie attended the meeting.

Lu Ming emphasized that it is necessary to truly learn and believe, to consciously unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and to earnestly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party as a major task and top priority in the current period, and fully understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The spirit is of great significance, and we should earnestly grasp the inherent requirements of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and take the lead in setting off the upsurge of the district government to systematically study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to learn and practice deeply, fully and accurately grasp the core essence of the spirit of the 20th National Congress, firmly grasp the great significance of the past five years of work and the 10 years of great changes in the new era, and further adhere to the consciousness and initiative of “two establishments”; Firmly grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and better use the standpoints and methods that run through it to guide practice and promote work; firmly grasp the mission and task of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and make the North Bund of Hongkou better. Make high-quality products, models and demonstrations, and make every effort to create a new benchmark for urban development in the new era, an important bearing place for core functions, and a practice area for new development concepts; firmly grasp the important requirements of leading the great social revolution with great self-revolution, and provide for the reform and development of the whole region. Strong guarantee; firmly grasp the requirements of the era of unity and struggle, and effectively put the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party into action and see results. It is necessary to unite and forge ahead, take the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the guide, work hard and do a good job in the current work, think ahead and make plans, implement the benchmarks and the table, steadily and steadily defend the bottom line, further unify the thinking, gather strength, do real work, seek practical results, and With a more diligent and promising attitude, we will speed up the creation of “Shanghai North Bund and Pujiang Golden Triangle”, and make every effort to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to take root and bear fruit in Hongkou.