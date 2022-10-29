Hongkou District Political Consultative Conference Party Group held a central group study (expansion) meeting to collectively convey, study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of ChinaFly into the homes of ordinary people

On October 26, the Hongkou District Political Consultative Conference Party Group held a central group study (expansion) meeting to collectively convey, study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Shi Baozhen, Secretary and Chairman of the District Political Consultative Conference Party Group, Zheng Hong, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Committee, Minister of the United Front Work Department, and Deputy Secretary of the District Political Consultative Conference Party Group, Zhang Lei, Vice Chairman of the District Political Consultative Conference, Zheng Weiyun, member and Vice Chairman of the District Political Consultative Conference, Wang Wei, Yan Qing, District Political Consultative Conference Vice-Chairmen, Fan Chunyan, member of the Party Committee of the District Political Consultative Conference and Secretary General Jiang Hanjun attended the meeting, and all the cadres of the organs attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Zheng Hong, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee, Minister of the United Front Work Department, and Deputy Secretary of the Party Group of the District Political Consultative Conference, conveyed the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The city’s party members are responsible for the cadre meeting and other aspects to convey the relevant spirit, and from the new era and new journey of the Chinese Communist Party’s mission and tasks, we must firmly grasp major principles on the way forward, completely, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and insist that technology is the primary productive force, Talent is the first resource and innovation is the first driving force. We must unswervingly follow the path of socialist political development with Chinese characteristics, strengthen the guarantee of the people’s mastery of the country, develop consultative democracy in an all-round way, actively develop grass-roots democracy, and consolidate and develop the broadest patriotism. The United Front and other aspects conveyed specific content.

Shi Baozhen, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of the District Political Consultative Conference, pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is well-established, focused, thoughtful, inspiring and inspiring. Entering the new era, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core coordinates the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, and pushes forward socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Historic changes have written a glorious chapter in history. The report is a programmatic document that guides us to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and march toward the second centenary goal.

She led the participants to study the “Articles of the Communist Party of China (Amendment)” and conveyed the relevant requirements of the Municipal Party Committee and the District Party Committee for studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

She emphasized that under the strong leadership of the district committee, the CPPCC should improve its position and thoroughly understand and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task and top priority for the current and future period, and work hard to understand, understand and implement it, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and further strengthen the “two establishments”. “Four consciousness”, firm “four self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenance”, fully implement the relevant requirements of the municipal party committee and district party committee, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress. The second is to fully grasp and conscientiously implement the responsibilities and tasks of the CPPCC. It is necessary to transform studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into ideas for planning work and measures to promote work. In accordance with the work arrangements of the district committee, focus on creating key tasks such as “Shanghai North Bund, Pujiang Golden Triangle” and practical affairs of people’s livelihood, and improve the consultation and development of the Standing Committee. “Negotiation among the people” CPPCC member workstation, “Rainbow Pomegranate” library, “Rainbow Pomegranate” consultation conference hall, “Concentric” series of activities, “Woodpecker” democratic supervision and other energy levels, draw the largest concentric circles and gather the greatest positive energy. The third is to be high-spirited, take on the mission, and lead the committee members to gather their wisdom and strength to promote development. Guide and encourage members of the CPPCC to carry their responsibilities on their shoulders, understand the CPPCC, negotiate, negotiate well, abide by discipline, obey the rules, pay attention to conduct, connect the members, and unite the “last mile” of the masses, and prepare for the plenary session And research on next year’s work, work hard and forge ahead, in order to achieve high-quality development of Hongkou, high-quality life and high-efficiency governance, for Shanghai to create the best practice of people’s democracy in the whole process, and to realize the mission and tasks of the party in the new era and new journey. contribute.