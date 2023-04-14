Hongzheng Automatic Technology (6277) benefited from high-end remote management products and was driven by the demand for computer room infrastructure. In the first quarter of 2023, its consolidated revenue was 1.385 billion yuan, a new high for the same period over the years. On the other hand, we are optimistic about the increasing demand for information security. The Secure KVM product developed by Acer for information security also doubled by 300% in the first quarter due to the sales momentum of large-scale projects.

Looking forward to the market outlook, as professional audio-visual products recover sales momentum, and the upsurge of generative AI applications drives AI text-to-speech services to bring new business opportunities, it will also help the expansion of its excellent acoustic solutions business. Growth, strive to achieve new high revenue.

Since 2023, as client demand in Europe and the United States has continued to pick up, Acer’s single-month revenue has continued to grow at a double-digit annual growth rate. In March, it set a new record for a single month with a record of 521 million yuan, driving excellent performance in the first quarter. than expected.

From the perspective of each product line, the performance of IT architecture management solutions in the first quarter has an annual growth of 20% compared with the same period in 2022. Among them, high-end remote management products are driven by industrial customers’ demand for computer room infrastructure. 33% annual increase.

For the main axis of operation in 2023, Acer will focus on vertical markets such as smart manufacturing, exhibitions, catering, retail, and enterprises. In addition to recovering business opportunities for existing solutions, it will continue to introduce new professional audio-visual solutions to help global customers calmly cope with the epidemic post new normal.

Although it is expected that the first half of 2023 will still be affected by the uncertain factors of the overall economic environment, and the industrial operation may be difficult, it is optimistic that the recovery in the second half of the year can be expected. Acer expects that the market will return to active, and will further inject its operating capacity to heat up.

