Ismail Al-Halouti

It was not surprising that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced in an official communiqué that King Mohammed VI of Morocco had been crowned with the “Sports Excellence Award for the year 2022.” And if there is a party that will be offended by this decision, it is certainly the “ruling gang” in the Mouradia Palace in Algeria with its rusty media trumpets, which almost never stop sending their poisoned arrows to the chest of the President of the Royal Moroccan Football League, Fawzi Lakjaa, without being able to hit him. And restrain his ever successful activities.

This is because the Algerian media in general and sports in particular cannot at all address any topic or talk about the Confederation of African Football without including the name of Morocco in it, as well as Morocco’s sports clubs and national teams and the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, where tongues and pens alike are launched in Fabricating stories that are far from logic and objective analysis, as well as insults, false accusations, and the promotion of foul play and hatred in order to poison the atmosphere between the sports fans in the two brotherly countries.

Here we do not care what the decision to crown the King of Morocco will cause in terms of noise among the bad neighbors of the “cabarans” and their slingers and electronic flies, who are accustomed to provoking Morocco and contradicting its territorial integrity, as they are still unable to get rid of the doctrine of hostility to Morocco that was planted in their depths by their elder, Mohamed Boukhrouba. Known as “Houari Boumediene”. As far as we are concerned, CAF announced the preparations of its South African president, Patrice Motsepe, to hand over the “Sporting Excellence” award to Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the FIFA Congress, which it will host on March 14. 2023, the Rwandan capital, Kigali, in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF member presidents and a number of football legends.

You see, what are the reasons for choosing “CAF” to honor King Mohammed VI and inviting him to officially attend the “Sports Excellence Award 2022” ceremony, in light of the frenzied media campaign and other attacks launched by the “Capritan Brigades” against his country, especially those related to the events that took place in the championship. The African Cup of Nations for local players “Al-Shan 2023” when the Algerian organizers gave the floor to Mandela’s mercenary grandson, “Chef Zolivolil”, through which he attacked Morocco and harmed its territorial integrity, and the accompanying abuse of Moroccans by some Algerian fans? This choice is nothing but recognition of the efforts that Morocco has been making to promote sports in general and football in particular at the local and continental levels, in terms of signing agreements with African federations, caring for sports infrastructure and hosting sporting events…

Morocco has witnessed in recent years, especially in the past year 2022, a very important spherical development, as there is no more evidence for this than the first national football team reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup, the activities of the 22nd edition of which were hosted by the Qatari capital, Doha, in addition to the coronation of the “futsal” team. The Confederations Cup and the Arab Championship. Wydad Sports Club Casablanca also won the African Champions League title, while Nahdet Berkane Club was able to win the Confederation Cup and the Continental Super Cup. Then the women’s football team reached the final of the 14th edition of the African Cup of Nations, “Women’s Cup”, which was organized in Morocco, and the South African team won the title, without forgetting to snatch the ticket for the first time to the 2023 World Cup, to be organized jointly between Australia and New Zealand.

Then how does the King of Morocco not deserve this honorary award for “Sports Excellence” when, since his ascension to the throne of his blessed ancestors, he has considered that sport, in addition to its great importance in perpetuating the values ​​of patriotism, citizenship, and the spirit of solidarity and tolerance, is also a basic lever for sustainable human development, And a factor of education, culture and public health? Thanks to his firm belief in the sports sector, which has become an economic tributary and a fertile field for investment, of an effective educational role in society, and its radioactive and diplomatic role through the achievements of champions, sports clubs and national teams in various international events, and thanks to his lofty directives aimed at developing sports in general and football in particular. Today, the sports sector has turned into a large workshop, as the fundamental reforms almost do not stop at the level of sports laws and equipment, or at the level of good governance, the provision of financial resources, and the arsenal of laws related to the professional football system and many other things.

And as we congratulate His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the honor he received at the hands of the Confederation of African Football, in gratitude for the great and continuous services he provides to the sports sector, which is evident in the continuous care for stadiums and socio-sports vehicles and the construction of new ones, he wanted them to be at the level of Morocco’s hosting of the largest sporting events. Continental and international, and the “Mohammed Al-Sas Football Academy” and the “Mohammed VI Football Complex” are only two examples that speak of the royal patronage of sports and athletes. Good health and wellness.