Remembering history and paying tribute to heroes, people from all walks of life in Lanzhou City held a public memorial event on “Martyrs’ Day”

On September 30, residents of Lanzhou City came together to commemorate the heroes from all walks of life. The public memorial event, sponsored by the Gansu Provincial Patriotic Supporting Army Promotion Association, Gansu Wollongong Humanities Memorial Park, Lanzhou Evening News, and Lanzhou Landa Health Management Co., Ltd., took place at the Gansu Wollongong Garden Cemetery.

At 10 o’clock in the morning, the sound of the touching “Flower Presentation Song” filled the air, as participants carried flower baskets with great reverence. They made their way to the Revolutionary Martyrs Monument and placed the baskets neatly at the base, expressing their deep memory and utmost respect for the revolutionary martyrs. Representatives of various sectors of Lanzhou City then followed suit, paying their heartfelt homage to the monument and laying flowers as a token of their highest respect for the fallen heroes. The Lanzhou Karakoram Veterans Chorus moved the crowd with their performances of “The Motherland Will Not Forget” and “Strong Army Battle Hymn,” paying tribute to the glory of the motherland and expressing unwavering determination for a better future.

The attendees also took it upon themselves to clean the tombstones and maintain the area, showing their gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices made by the martyrs. They also took the time to visit and study in the Red Memorial Garden, immersing themselves in the rich history and the spirit of heroism that it represents.

The purpose of this public memorial event is to actively promote the heroic deeds of the revolutionary martyrs, cultivate patriotism, and inspire a sense of national service in all walks of life. It aims to encourage the inheritance of the red gene and draw strength from the progress and achievements of the past. Additionally, it calls upon the entire society to admire, defend, and learn from our heroes, and to show care and support for them. It seeks to narrate the stories of heroes and martyrs, carry forward their spirit, and let their immortal legacy become the driving force behind the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

This event not only serves as a moment of remembrance but also as a catalyst for unity and progress. By honoring those who have made tremendous sacrifices for our nation, it reminds us of our collective duty to work towards a better future and to build a society that embodies the values and virtues we hold dear.

