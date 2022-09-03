The blow occurred in the night between Wednesday and Thursday. 600 euros the loot of the robber who managed to escape.

ASOLO. Robbery in the night between Wednesday and Thursday at the Manin café in Asolo. At quarter past midnight a hooded man entered the bar on Via Manin. He approached the bartender and pulled out a knife threatening her. At that point the woman had nothing left to do but deliver the evening’s proceeds. About 600 euros. The robber took the loot and ran away on foot.

The carabinieri of Pieve del Grappa arrived at the Manin café and gathered the testimony of the barista and set out in search of the robber. But for the moment without success.