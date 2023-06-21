Home » Hooded man killed farmer on Caracolicito farm
A farmer identified as Temistocle Beltrán, 56, was murdered inside his farm after three gunshot wounds, in events recorded after 8:00 p.m. on a holiday Monday.

The victim, who was a native of Hato, Santander, was at the Nueva Esperanza farm, a rural area of ​​the township of Caracolicito, jurisdiction of El Copey, when a hooded subject entered the ranch house and shot him without saying a word.

After that, the murderer left on a motorcycle in an unknown direction.

CTI officials carried out the technical inspection of the body.

