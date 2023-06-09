Home » Hooded subjects entered the UPC and caused damage
Hooded subjects entered the UPC and caused damage

Hooded subjects entered the UPC and caused damage

On Thursday afternoon, the students, professors, and security personnel of the Popular University of Cesar, Sabana campus, in Valledupar, were surprised when several unknown men dressed in black and hooded entered the campus, generating fear and fear among those present.

The subjects toured the areas of the university headquarters, while the students were in the corridors and others in classrooms. Some withdrew, while others preferred to remain neutralized while the men in black walked around as if nothing had happened.

In this regard, the rector of the UPC, Robert Romero, reported that six people with their faces and bodies covered entered the premises and destroyed some chairs and set fire to university objects, in addition to touring the areas instilling fear. “It is a reprehensible act that borders on crime, considering that they are not part of the university community. This action has nothing to do with the protests and the university.”

Out of prudence, the entry of the public force into the institution was not authorized, so the situation is being assessed to take measures in the university cloister.

