Home News Hookup+丨Optimizing Epidemic Prevention and Control, Remembering the Latest Central Deployment-News Center-Northern Network
News

Hookup+丨Optimizing Epidemic Prevention and Control, Remembering the Latest Central Deployment-News Center-Northern Network

by admin
Hookup+丨Optimizing Epidemic Prevention and Control, Remembering the Latest Central Deployment-News Center-Northern Network

Executive summary:On November 10, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting to listen to the report on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and to study and deploy 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work.

Pneumonia Epidemic Bulletin of Novel Coronavirus Infection

Hookup+On November 10, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting to listen to the report on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and to study and deploy 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work.

At present, the new coronavirus is still mutating, the global epidemic is still in an epidemic situation, and new domestic epidemics are emerging. my country is a country with a large population, with a large number of vulnerable groups, unbalanced regional development, and insufficient medical resources. The epidemic situation in some areas still has a certain scale. Affected by virus mutation and climatic factors in winter and spring, the scope and scale of the epidemic may further expand, and the prevention and control situation is still grim. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to maintain strategic focus and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a scientific and precise manner.

How to optimize epidemic prevention and control? Please keep these points in mind.

Original title: Simulcast +丨Optimize epidemic prevention and control, keep in mind the latest deployment of the central government

See also  Eighty thousand in the square for the Pope and Blanco; the children's party that tastes of freedom

You may also like

Cuorgnè, building on fire, two families evacuated

The CCP claims to realize the universal electronic...

Maran: “They are the reformist alternative to Fontana....

Disability fund, the ministry forgets the children of...

Claudio Drago’s record: “I, a family doctor with...

Four injured in the collision between two cars

Vitaloni: the future of eyewear is in design

Gas: one more year for the end of...

Wang Youqun: Analysis of Xi Jinping’s Three Recent...

Self-publishing is changing the world of books –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy