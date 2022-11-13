Executive summary:On November 10, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting to listen to the report on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and to study and deploy 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work.

Pneumonia Epidemic Bulletin of Novel Coronavirus Infection

Hookup+On November 10, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting to listen to the report on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and to study and deploy 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work.

At present, the new coronavirus is still mutating, the global epidemic is still in an epidemic situation, and new domestic epidemics are emerging. my country is a country with a large population, with a large number of vulnerable groups, unbalanced regional development, and insufficient medical resources. The epidemic situation in some areas still has a certain scale. Affected by virus mutation and climatic factors in winter and spring, the scope and scale of the epidemic may further expand, and the prevention and control situation is still grim. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to maintain strategic focus and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a scientific and precise manner.

How to optimize epidemic prevention and control? Please keep these points in mind.

Original title: Simulcast +丨Optimize epidemic prevention and control, keep in mind the latest deployment of the central government