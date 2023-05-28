Hookup+丨Shudu reading Chairman Xi’s “road to happiness” metaphor – Xinhua English.news.cn

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of my joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative. The fundamental starting point and end point of this initiative is to explore new ways to develop together with distant relatives and neighbors, and to open up a ‘road to happiness’ that benefits all countries and the world.” May 24 President Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum Plenary Session of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Over the past ten years, with the joint efforts of all parties, the “Belt and Road” circle of friends has continued to expand and achieved fruitful results. CCTV’s “Lianbo +” features important expositions by Chairman Xi, sorts out relevant achievements, and takes you to read Chairman Xi’s “road to happiness” metaphor.