Building a Community of Shared Future in Cyberspace to Promote Global Internet Development and Governance

"Cyberspace is a common space for human activities, and the future and destiny of cyberspace should be jointly controlled by all countries in the world."

In 2015, President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Second World Internet Conference, in-depth exposition of the “four principles” and “five propositions” of global Internet development and governance, and proposed for the first time “jointly build a community of shared future in cyberspace”, in order to promote the development and governance of the Internet. Global Internet development governance has contributed Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions.

From November 9th to 11th, the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit will be held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang. CCTV’s “Limcast+” specially combs President Xi’s golden sentence on global Internet governance and learns it with you.

(CCTV Network of China Central Radio and Television Station)