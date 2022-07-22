Hookup+｜Strengthening the construction of digital government



July 22, 2022 20:22:25



Source: CCTV



The 5th Digital China Construction Summit will be held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province from July 23 to 24. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has attached great importance to the construction of digital China, held a series of important meetings, issued a series of important documents, and made a series of major decisions and arrangements.

Digital government is an important part of digital China. Strengthening the construction of digital government is of great significance to speed up the transformation of government functions and meet people’s growing needs for a better life.

CCTV’s “Limcast+” specially combs General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on strengthening the construction of digital government, and learns and comprehends them together with you.

