Hookup + “Since the establishment of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization, it has been committed to the protection, development and utilization of bamboo and rattan resources, and has played a constructive role in promoting global ecological environmental protection and promoting sustainable development.” On November 7, President Xi Jinping announced to the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization The 25th Anniversary Celebration and the 2nd World Bamboo and Rattan Congress sent a congratulatory letter.

This is the second time that President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to this intergovernmental international organization. In November 2017, he sent a letter to INBAR for the first time, congratulating the organization on its 20th anniversary, saying that “China will continue to support the work of INBAR”. The two letters contain President Xi Jinping’s profound thinking on the construction of ecological civilization, and express his ardent hope for building a community of life between man and nature. CCTV’s “Hookup+” specially launched a long picture to learn with you.

