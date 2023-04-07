​On the afternoon of April 6, President Xi Jinping held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was on a state visit to China. After the talks, the two heads of state jointly met the press, attended and delivered speeches at the closing ceremony of the fifth meeting of the Sino-French Entrepreneurs Committee. Afterwards, President Xi Jinping held a China-France-Europe tripartite meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. President Xi Jinping met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the Great Hall of the People.

This is the first time that the head of a major European country and the leaders of major EU institutions have visited China at the same time since China’s foreign exchanges were fully launched this year and the two sessions of the country were successfully held. In this interaction between the world’s two major forces, the two major markets, and the two major civilizations, what “China propositions” did President Xi Jinping clarify? CCTV’s “Lianbo +” sorts out for you and learns with you.

​(China Central Radio and Television Network CCTV)

Editor: Xing Junqing