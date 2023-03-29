Home News Hope for shrimp fishermen: EU Commission backtracks | > – News
News

by admin
Status: 03/29/2023 7:30 p.m

The fishermen’s protests have apparently not failed to have an effect: a spokeswoman for the EU Commission said on Wednesday that there are no plans to ban bottom trawls when fishing.

There is also no draft law for the European Parliament in preparation. Rather, the action plan should be understood as a basis for discussion. The member states are asked to “record the situation of their national waters and fishing fleets” by March 2024. It is not about “demonizing bottom trawling, but reducing its impact on the marine environment,” says a paper that is available to the NDR in Lower Saxony. The paper also talks about a timetable up to the year 2030. Incidentally, the decision as to whether and how to fish in marine protected areas lies solely with the EU member states.

Shrimp fishermen from Lower Saxony also protested on the sidelines of the conference of agriculture ministers. They fear their economic end. (03/23/2023) 3 mins

protests by fishermen

Originally it was said that bottom trawling could be banned as early as March 2024. Bottom trawls are suspected of damaging the seabed. Many fishermen have repeatedly opposed a Ban on this fishing method protested.

Fishing boats drive on the North Sea during a cutter demonstration on the occasion of the conference of agriculture ministers.

The fishermen from Lower Saxony demonstrated loudly on the sidelines of the conference of agriculture ministers in Büsum. (03/24/2023)

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 03/29/2023 | 14:00 clock

