The author and authors of our Discipline column answer the Easter question:

The Easter story is a story of hope. Who or what is there for you in these trying times the personification of hope?

Daniel Pastirčák, preacher of the Church of the Brethren, writer

Hope is hope because it is uncertain. It is not based on indisputable facts, it is based on the world of values. We believe in them because they cannot be supported by facts. Hope is the trust that, against all odds, good will ultimately triumph: love will triumph over hate, and truth will triumph over lies. What should we lean this hope on today?

In the past decades, we have perhaps, almost unconsciously, leaned that hope on a general belief in the progress of mankind. Truth prevails over prejudice, solidarity prevails over egoism. We have found ourselves in a historical situation where hope is not enough with this simple faith. He needs to lean on something more substantial.

Today, hope demands from us the courage to sacrifice. The French philosopher Giles Lipovetsky expressed the opinion that the ethos of sacrifice has disappeared in Western civilization. It is said that no one is willing to sacrifice their interests for the greater common good. If that were the case, we have nothing to hope for today. Therefore, for me, the strongest support of hope is the tireless resistance of Ukrainians against Russian aggression. They have been sacrificing their lives for us for over a year. They thus challenge our dedication. It is this form of hope that is at the heart of Easter.