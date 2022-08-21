Home News Hope: “Salvini and Meloni clarify ambiguities about vaccines”
Hope: “Salvini and Meloni clarify ambiguities about vaccines”

“What happens after September 26? The right, Meloni and Salvini in particular, due to the ambiguous positions they have had, are they able to guarantee that the vaccination campaign will continue with the same determination that we put into it? Or do they have halfway positions these days because they are interested in winking at no vax? I wish that on this issue it could be said that Italy is united, but I don’t see this ».
This was stated by the outgoing Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, interviewed on Rai 3 by Lucia Annunziata. “Undersecretary Costa that he is a center-right person, maybe he won’t even have a boarding school, maybe the center-right is ashamed to nominate him because he isn’t too vax?” I – continued Speranza – I hope that all political forces will say that whoever wins on vaccines will not retreat an inch. But I challenge Meloni and Salvini to say fully what they think, why is there this ambiguity? ».

