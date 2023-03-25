With the beginning of the month of Ramadan, hordes of car guards have returned to appear in various streets and neighborhoods at the level of the Casablanca districts, which arouses the discontent of car users who find themselves forced to pay royalties in exchange for parking their vehicles.

Several people wearing yellow shirts have spread throughout the streets these days in Casablanca, demanding that vehicle owners pay a price for parking.

During these days, coinciding with the month of Ramadan, sharp disputes broke out between some people impersonating car guards and vehicle owners, after they refused to grant the price they were being asked for.

Many citizens and activists were surprised by the growing phenomenon in Casablanca, in the absence of intervention by the local and elected authorities to deter the owners of “jelly yellow” who terrorize car users.

Social networking sites recorded a great complaint by citizens about this phenomenon, amid the growing proliferation of these guards in the streets, especially since a number of them are considered to have judicial precedents, which makes car owners avoid entering into quarrels with them.

Al-Baydawis complain, on their pages on social media, about the growing phenomenon of car guards, especially since they are now imposing tariffs that are not in line with what the collective council previously announced.

The associative activist, Aziz Shaeeq, explained that the occasion of the month of Ramadan marks the emergence of this type of guard in various provinces, as they take advantage of the fasting period in order to obtain financial resources at the expense of car owners.

The association activist in Casablanca stressed, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, that the chaos of the owners of “jelly yellow” requires the elected authorities to act to stop it and limit its spread in neighborhoods and its extortion of citizens.

The same speaker called on the collective council to activate the role of the administrative police and enforce the law against those guards who do not have licenses to practice the profession of guarding and to extract royalties from the owners of vehicles in the streets unjustly.