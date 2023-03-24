The Federation of NGOs in Togo (FONGTO) co-organized with the Ministry of Development Planning and Cooperation on March 21, 2023, an exchange meeting on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Togo (SDGs).

The workshop brought together around fifty actors from civil society and the private sector. It is part of FONGTO’s continued actions to achieve the SDGs in Togo by 2030. “During this discussion session, we will discuss the SDGs as a whole and the roadmap government 2020-2025, the SDGs and sectoral policies; we will finally discuss how CSOs can contribute more to the achievement of these SDGs in Togo”, informed the executive director of FONGTO, Elom Noutepe.

There are many expectations at the end of this meeting. First, capture what needs to be done concretely to achieve the objectives set, identify the obstacles and shortcomings in the implementation; and see what can be done in terms of contributions. The aim is to have a good report by 2030.

The activity is supported by Plan international Togo. For its resident representative, Awa Faly Ba, there are only 7 years left to assess the implementation of the SDGs by countries around the world. In fact, she finds that there is a need to accelerate the impacts, to better coordinate actions, to focus on the essentials and to take stock of what has been achieved so far. “We are at a bit of a crossroads, and I think this workshop will help to breathe new life and new momentum into the seven years we have left to achieve the SDGs,” she commented.

It should be noted that the initiative is part of the project Strengthening civil society for the governance of children’s rights in Togo (CRG) funded by the Swedish International Development Agency through Plan International Togo.

Atha Assan