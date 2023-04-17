Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores, the new video shows us Seyka and some glimpses of the DLC

PlayStation has released a new trailer dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West: Burning ShoresHorizon Forbidden West’s PS5-exclusive DLC arriving on April 19, 2023. This new footage lets us find out more about Seykaa new character, and the actress who played her.

The Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores video, available below, shows l’actress Kylie Liya Page as she explains what her experience was like while recording the scenes dedicated to Seyka. Although she initially encountered some difficulties, in the end she enjoyed it, she explains.

In the video it is also explained to us that Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores begins shortly after the events of the main game. Aloy will meet Seyka while exploring the new region: we can also see what appears to be the scene in which the two women know each other, immediately after having shot down a car.

It is reconfirmed that Seyka is one who, one of the tribes introduced in Horizon Forbidden West. They are a group of people from the west, across the ocean, and they have access to an older version of the same device that allows Aloy to analyze data and interact with objects in the old world. However, the Quens have only partial access to the data and therefore have a distorted view of the old world.

Il relationship between Aloy and Seyka it will also evolve hand in hand with the discovery of new secrets related to the old world and the AI ​​of Gaia. In the movie you can also see some game scenes related to this novelty of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Like the main game, Aloy’s personal growth will be just as important as her new adventures and new threats.

In conclusion, we also leave you with the exciting and explosive Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launch trailer.