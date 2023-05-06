Horner: ‘No top team member will go to Ferrari’

Christian Horner confirmed in Miami that there will be no transfer of Red Bull’s top engineers to Ferrari.

The shopping campaign Ferrari has started, but the high-sounding names mentioned over the weekend probably won’t arrive Baku. The Team Principal of the Red, Frederic Vasseurhad confirmed that in Maranello they are trying to reinforce the staff of technicians, and the names that emerged in the following days were really important: Enrico Balbocurrent chief of aerodynamicists of the Red Bulle Pierre Wache, Technical Director of the Milton Keynes team. According to some rumors, Ferrari has even proposed an exchange with rivals Laurent Mekiesdestined to become the Team Principal of AlphaTauri after a long gardening, to get a discount on the mandatory break time of the figure arriving in Maranello. After the denial of Helmut Markohowever, also Christian Horner denied the passage of prominent engineers in Ferrari and lo ‘hostage exchange‘ to have Mekies early in Faenza.





“As usual there is a lot of speculation.” – declared the Red Bull Team Principal in Press conference – “There have been questions about whether there will be a hostage exchange with Laurent Mekies, but we have no hostages to exchange. As for the staff that should transfer to Ferrari, there is nothing planned in terms of team members at the same level. senior o half. Some of the people who have been linked to a move to Ferrari spoke to me last week and confessed their disbelief at some of these rumours. It’s the nature of F1, these things happen unavoidably. None of our team’s senior figures will go to Maranello, it’s not in the plans.”