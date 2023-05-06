Home » Horner: ‘No top team member will go to Ferrari’
News

Horner: ‘No top team member will go to Ferrari’

by admin
Horner: ‘No top team member will go to Ferrari’

Christian Horner confirmed in Miami that there will be no transfer of Red Bull’s top engineers to Ferrari.

The shopping campaign Ferrari has started, but the high-sounding names mentioned over the weekend probably won’t arrive Baku. The Team Principal of the Red, Frederic Vasseurhad confirmed that in Maranello they are trying to reinforce the staff of technicians, and the names that emerged in the following days were really important: Enrico Balbocurrent chief of aerodynamicists of the Red Bulle Pierre Wache, Technical Director of the Milton Keynes team. According to some rumors, Ferrari has even proposed an exchange with rivals Laurent Mekiesdestined to become the Team Principal of AlphaTauri after a long gardening, to get a discount on the mandatory break time of the figure arriving in Maranello. After the denial of Helmut Markohowever, also Christian Horner denied the passage of prominent engineers in Ferrari and lo ‘hostage exchange‘ to have Mekies early in Faenza.


“As usual there is a lot of speculation.” – declared the Red Bull Team Principal in Press conference “There have been questions about whether there will be a hostage exchange with Laurent Mekies, but we have no hostages to exchange. As for the staff that should transfer to Ferrari, there is nothing planned in terms of team members at the same level. senior o half. Some of the people who have been linked to a move to Ferrari spoke to me last week and confessed their disbelief at some of these rumours. It’s the nature of F1, these things happen unavoidably. None of our team’s senior figures will go to Maranello, it’s not in the plans.”

You may also like

The XXVIII edition of Restauro kicks off in...

Sparrowhawks of Togo: the staff of the senior...

With the eyes of a cyclist, Caracol gets...

Space exploration and the fight against climate change...

National Assembly promotes tuna conservation and green growth...

The change revolution

Let’s talk, the special on training is online

Too many make-up days lead to complaints from...

Legality protects me to demand information from the...

Table tennis students in Vasto: an unprecedented success

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy