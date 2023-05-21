Horoscope for May – Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and Pisces will be lucky on May 21

The final day of this week, on which astrologers used to give advice to all zodiac signs, is called favorable for starting new affairs. On Sunday, May 21, you should focus on what has been postponed for a long time. Even if it requires considerable effort. It is better to devote the second half of the day to such questions. Those whose plans involve physical exertion should be careful to avoid injury. But in the first half of the day, you should keep your emotions under control — outbursts of aggression are possible even in the most peaceful signs.

Aries

Sunday will be a day full of opportunities and new beginnings. You should pay attention to your goals and set priorities. Be proactive and decisive in your actions. Today is a great day for making decisions and initiating new projects, advises slovofraza.com.

Taurus

The day is favorable for communication with loved ones. Spend time on your relationship and try to strengthen it. Be sensitive to the feelings and needs of others. It is also a good day for self-development and acquiring new knowledge.

twins

May 21 will bring you a lot of energy and inspiration. Use this time to achieve your goals and develop your creative potential. You can meet the most interesting people who will become a source of inspiration. Be open to new opportunities and don’t be afraid to take risks.

Cancer

Sunday will be a favorable day for family and household affairs. Spend time with loved ones and create a comfortable environment in your home. It is also a good day to restore your emotional ties and strengthen family relationships.

a lion

A day full of activity and social interactions awaits representatives of the sign. You may feel a surge of energy and confidence. You will be interested in spending time with friends and participating in social events. Be careful in your financial decisions and avoid risky deals.

Virgo

May 21 will be a good day for self-development and introspection. Take time to think about your goals and life path. Develop an action plan and determine what needs to be changed or improved. Maybe you need some alone time to focus on your thoughts and emotions.

Libra

Sunday will bring you the opportunity to overcome obstacles and achieve harmony. Be open to compromises and try to find balance in your relationships with other people. It is also a favorable day for making decisions, especially in the field of career and business.

Scorpio

May 21 will be a day full of energy and passion. It will be easy for you to express your feelings and beliefs. Use this time to focus on your goals and overcome obstacles. Be careful with your words and try to avoid conflict situations.

Sagittarius

Sunday will be a favorable day for self-development and learning new things. Take the time to educate yourself and expand your horizons. You may discover new interests and passions that will help you in your personal and professional growth. Be open to new opportunities and don’t be afraid to explore.

Ibex

May 21 will be a good day to focus on your goals and achieve success. Spend time planning and organizing to increase your productivity and efficiency. It is also a favorable day for strengthening your financial affairs and taking responsibility for your financial decisions.

Aquarius

Sunday will bring an opportunity to expand your network of contacts and establish new connections. Be open to new people and ideas. You can get inspiration and support from your colleagues or acquaintances. It is also a favorable day for participating in group activities or organizing social events. Use your creativity and innovative thinking to capture the attention of those around you.

Pisces

May 21 will be a day full of inspiration and intuition. Trust your inner wisdom and listen to your heart. Take time to rest and recuperate. It is also a favorable day for creative activities, meditation and self-reflection. Be open to spiritual growth and development.

