horror at bloody violence in Sudan | Current Africa | DW

In Sudan, weeks of tension between de facto President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo have erupted in bloody violence. According to doctors, dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured in heavy fighting since Saturday. The hospitals in the capital Khartoum and its surrounding area are overburdened, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Al-Burhan is the supreme commander of the Sudanese army, and Daglo (aka Hemedti) is the leader of the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). In the course of the transition to a civilian government, which was recently postponed again, the RSF was supposed to be integrated into the regular armed forces, which led to the split between Al-Burhan and Hemedti.

Calls the shots in the state and army: Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Presidential palace recaptured?

The fighting first started in Khartoum, on Sunday they spread to other parts of the country. Both parties to the conflict reported military successes at the weekend that contradicted each other. The situation is completely confusing.

The army had flown air raids on barracks and bases of the RSF, eyewitnesses reported. It was said on Sunday evening that she had regained control of a large part of the presidential palace. Members of the RSF are still in the airport building, which is being besieged by the army. State television stopped broadcasting on the grounds of preventing the broadcast of RSF propaganda.

Sudan Khartoum | Fighting between army and militia RSF | satellite image

Satellite image: Smoke over Khartoum International Airport

Diplomatic efforts are ongoing

The United Nations and a number of states called on both sides to end the bloodshed and start talks to end the crisis. The UN Security Council wants to discuss the situation this Monday. The President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, announced that he would travel to Sudan “immediately” to “persuade the parties to a ceasefire”. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi offered to mediate.

See also  "A devastating ferocity in Sudan." And the prime minister throws in the towel

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock tweeted that she was “horrified by the many victims”. The Foreign Office is also closely monitoring the situation of German citizens in Sudan. The office had already issued a travel warning on Saturday and asked local Germans to refrain from traveling within the north-west African country.

wa/ack (rtr, dpa, afp)

