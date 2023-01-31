Home News Horror in Arauca, man would have murdered his partner and committed suicide – news
The Araucanians are mourning the sensitive death of one of the most important representatives of folklore and one of its oldest patriarchs.

The butterfly flew to the sky

In the morning hours of Sunday, January 29, the death of Hélida del Carmen Carrillo “La Mariposa del Llano” was confirmed; Always proud of her roots, she is a Joropo dancer and went with her friends to different stages in Colombia and Venezuela, accompanied by Luciano Zambrano Vivas (deceased) who was her official partner in the dance and later, her nephew. Jesus “Chucho” Farfan.

Throughout her artistic career, Mrs. Carrillo performed at the “El Silbón de Oro” festival in Guanare Venezuela, the Return Festival in Acacias Meta, the Araucano de la Frontera Santa Bárbara de Arauca festival, the International Joropo Festival in Villavicencio Meta and the Llano International Folk and Tourist Festival in San Martín de los Llanos. Among other important events where she received various cultural awards.

Departure of the Araucanian Patriarch

In the capital Arauca, at the age of 96, Gabriel Alberto Torres died; He who was considered one of the Araucanian patriarchs, who leaves an important legacy in the traditions of the Araucanian people where he was known for his solidarity and good heart.

Torres, who was humble in heart, will be remembered as a traditional Araucanian, who through his years and experience earned the title of patriarch.

His body will be veiled in the Meridiano 70 neighborhood, at Carrera 12 No 13-12, in the city of Arauca, where a great accompaniment is planned.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

