Horror! They murdered a pregnant woman to extract her baby

Hours after the crime was committed, another woman approached a health post with a girl in her arms and asked to be treated: the medical personnel discovered that she had not been in labor.

In the municipality of Sahagán Córdoba, a woman who was 32 weeks pregnant was murdered and the assassins took her unborn child from her. There is a suspect in custody right now who she allegedly faked in labor to get the baby to a hospital.

On May 17, in the Los Amarillos corregimiento, the events were documented in the afternoon. Luz Neida Betn Valdomino was the victim, according to reports. Unknown subjects wielding knives attacked her.

Colonel Jhon Fredy Suárez, chief of the Córdoba Police, indicated that Luz Neida “had two stab wounds, one of these in the neck and the other in the abdomen, from where a baby of approximately 32 weeks of gestation was extracted.” .

A woman with a newborn in her arms arrived at the San Rafael health center in Sahagán along with the discovery of the dead mother. She said that she had just given birth and asked to be seen. The medical tests showed that the woman had not been in labor despite the suspicions of the health workers informing the Police.

Colonel Suárez indicated: “We went ahead with the urgent events that led us to supposedly have a defendant, who participated and committed these unfortunate acts.

The Colombian Institute of Family Welfare ICBF received the newborn. The girl was given the name Milagros by the nurses who were in charge of her care.