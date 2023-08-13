Home » Hörsching: Deer stuck in the gate to the airport
Hörsching: Deer stuck in the gate to the airport

Hörsching: Deer stuck in the gate to the airport

As the fire department announced on Facebook, a deer got stuck in a gate to the airport site. The animal may have been in this predicament for a long time. Neighbors had become aware of the animal and had informed the emergency services. “With a courageous grip”, as the firefighters write, the helpers were able to free it unharmed.

A similar situation was found in Carinthia on Friday. A roebuck was caught in a bridge railing in the municipality of Kühnsdorf (Völkermarkt district):

Roebuck got stuck in bridge railings in Carinthia

KUHNSDORF. A roebuck was found in a bridge railing along Seeberg Straße in the Carinthian municipality of Kühnsdorf (Völkermarkt district) on Friday.

Roebuck got stuck in bridge railings in Carinthia

See also  Tourism helps rural revitalization case released Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Building a harmonious coexistence world between man and nature_Sina News

