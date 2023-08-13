Hörsching: Deer stuck in the gate to the airport

As the fire department announced on Facebook, a deer got stuck in a gate to the airport site. The animal may have been in this predicament for a long time. Neighbors had become aware of the animal and had informed the emergency services. “With a courageous grip”, as the firefighters write, the helpers were able to free it unharmed.

A similar situation was found in Carinthia on Friday. A roebuck was caught in a bridge railing in the municipality of Kühnsdorf (Völkermarkt district):

Roebuck got stuck in bridge railings in Carinthia

KUHNSDORF. A roebuck was found in a bridge railing along Seeberg Straße in the Carinthian municipality of Kühnsdorf (Völkermarkt district) on Friday.

