Tragic scenes took place near Treuchtlingen in the morning. Three horses escaped from a fenced paddock here. It is still unclear how this could have happened. However, a horse was hit by a train while fleeing along a railway line. The farm is located south of a district of Treuchtlingen. The Treuchtlingen – Donauwörth railway line is in the immediate vicinity. There a regional express hits the horse and fatally injures it. No one on the train was injured in the crash. The railway line was completely closed for about an hour. Fortunately, the other two horses could be caught. The first still in the area of ​​the courtyard. The other during an operation in a quarry – with the combined forces of the Treuchtlingen police, the volunteer fire brigade and the owner.

