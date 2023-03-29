Home News Horse caught by train
News

Horse caught by train

by admin
Horse caught by train

Tragic scenes took place near Treuchtlingen in the morning. Three horses escaped from a fenced paddock here. It is still unclear how this could have happened. However, a horse was hit by a train while fleeing along a railway line. The farm is located south of a district of Treuchtlingen. The Treuchtlingen – Donauwörth railway line is in the immediate vicinity. There a regional express hits the horse and fatally injures it. No one on the train was injured in the crash. The railway line was completely closed for about an hour. Fortunately, the other two horses could be caught. The first still in the area of ​​the courtyard. The other during an operation in a quarry – with the combined forces of the Treuchtlingen police, the volunteer fire brigade and the owner.

See also  Business and Retail Industry Weekly Report: Cultivated diamond sector picks up, beauty care sector rises catalyzed by double festivals – yqqlm

You may also like

Innovative SMEs, applications for internationalization projects by 13...

North Kivu: the city of Mweso occupied by...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday March 29,...

The 10 best books on photographic portraiture –...

The Uspenskis had a double victory at the...

They deny the version of Enrique Gómez about...

Territorial continuity, a “Friendship Pact” with Aeroitalia: discounted...

CEL delivers sports equipment to five soccer schools...

Valledupar Mayor’s Office announced paving between Avenida Sierra...

Malnutrition: A Global Problem | Geopolitical News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy