Horse manure transported: Tractor driver caused power outage lasting several hours

It was probably the carelessness of a 47-year-old farmer from Bad Hall (Steyr-Land district) that led to a power outage in Achleiten for several hours on Friday evening. The man was on the Au municipal road in the Kremsmünster municipality with his tractor and swap body trailer around 6:30 p.m. On the trailer he had loaded a container full of horse manure. However, according to the police, the farmer forgot to close the hydraulically operated container lid. The cover thus reaches up to a height of 5.50 meters.

Without knowing it, the Bad Haller drove through the area with an oversized tractor-trailer combination. At the level of the Kremsbrücke Achleiten on the district border of Linz-Land and Kirchdorf, the open container lid then touched two power lines. All four conductor cables were torn off from the first power line and the roof frame of one house was torn out and the roof structure and roof were damaged. The second power line did not tear off, but was also damaged.

The power failed on both lines due to the short circuit. 14 men from the Achleiten fire brigade secured the accident site over a large area until a technician from Netz Oberösterreich had repaired the damage. The power outage lasted several hours. About 30 houses in Achleiten were affected.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper