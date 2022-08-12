Home News Horses and tourist carriages “A fuss about the Carnival”
The secretary of the Democratic Party Spitale: “No problem for the historical demonstrations. Only the election campaign by the League”

IVREA

The agenda approved by the Chamber of Deputies on August 4, which commits the Government to prohibit the use of animals for the traction of vehicles and means aimed at transporting people for tourist and recreational purposes, is discussed. The case was blown up by Lega deputy Alessandro Giglio Vigna who raised the alarm on the fact that this agenda is to be understood as also extended to historical events and, therefore, also to the Ivrea Carnival.

“The agenda, presented by the deputy of the Democratic Party Patrizia Prestipino, is aimed solely at making the famous Roman barrels disappear from circulation and more generally stop the transport of people on vehicles pulled by animals for tourist and recreational purposes – points out the secretary of the Democratic Party by Ivrea Luca Spitale -. I am amazed by the approximation of the declarations of the Northern League parliamentarian who evidently raised a fuss for electoral purposes but which has no adherence to reality ».

Spitale points out that no one has ever talked about historical events.

«The Carnival of Ivrea, as well as the Palio of Siena and the other dozens of Italian events where the horse is the protagonist are not in the least involved, God forbid – adds the secretary of the Democratic Party -. Among other things, we are talking about an agenda that eventually commits the next government in this direction. They really don’t understand, why throwing the carnival ball when the document approved in the Chamber was solely aimed at putting a stop to the phenomenon of horse-drawn carriages in tourist cities ».

A practice that the associations in defense of animals define “cruel” and that “despite decades of protest to abolish horse-drawn carriages as a means of urban public transport”, is still “authorized in Rome, Palermo, Florence, Pisa or Messina” for «To draw tourists eager to visit the cities of art». –

