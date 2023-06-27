Hosanna, museums have a future as long as they are told in a new way – Piedmont

General Director of Musei del Mic today at the Egizio in Turin

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 26 – “Of course museums will have their own future. Indeed, I believe that their success is destined to grow in the coming decades. Provided they know how to tell their story and offer themselves in a contemporary and new way. Digitization does not suit them indeed, sinking the use of digital technology made by museums during the pandemic has led to greater knowledge of them, as evidenced by the 25% increase in the public compared to 2019, especially among young people under 30″. This was stated by Massimo Osanna, general director of Museums of the Ministry of Culture, today in Turin in dialogue with the director of the Egyptian Museum, Christian Greco as part of the series of meetings ‘What’s a museum?’ promoted by Greco himself.



“Museums are places of materiality, they are a heritage of history and pleasure that must be communicated to the greatest number of people – added Osanna – I must also open up as much as possible to the world of school and research. Few countries in the world have the our museum heritage, which is also an incredible opportunity for more lively and interesting teaching. I would like university students and others to experience them as ‘classrooms’ in which to explore certain topics, do research and get up close to the beauty and history”.



“Medicine students for the fourth year must enter the hospital – said Greco – students of the humanities, art, archeology and history could study in the museums for the fifth year”.



Osanna and Greco then underlined how more and more people love the ‘behind the scenes’ of cultural events and how museums could make their way of doing research, organizing collections and exhibitions better known. “Kids and students should not be ‘deported’ to museums – concluded the two experts – but personally involved. And it hurts those who, perhaps provocatively, say that museums should be closed to the masses, on the contrary they must become places of pleasure and a celebration of imagination and culture”. (HANDLE).



